FLORENCE, S.C. – There was no special strategy in mind when Ashlyn Daisy stepped to the plate in the bottom of Thursday's ninth inning.

Just a simple plan.

“I was just trying to hit the ball or bunt the ball – anything to try to get it in play so the runner could score,” the West Florence sophomore said.

Daisy’s infield grounder to short did just that as Taryn Weatherford beat the throw home to give the Knights a 4-3 come-from-behind victory against South Florence in a game that went to international tiebreaker rules to finish.

But that was only part of the story as West (9-7, 7-0) stayed unbeaten in Region 6-4A by sweeping their crosstown rivals. The final few innings were pressure-filled and contentious as the Knights mounted a rally, and a number of calls by the two-man umpire crew drew the ire of Bruins coach Bobby Jones.

None more so than in the top of the ninth when SFHS loaded the bases with one down looking to put a crooked number on the scoreboard. Sidney Morgan hit a sharp liner that was caught by West second baseman Ava Gainey for the second out, and then Gainey threw the ball to third in an attempt to double off the lead runner. WFHS’ Logan Moore caught the ball off the bag, but a swipe tag was ruled by the home plate umpire to have gotten Riley Owens for the third and final out.

After a heated exchange between Jones and both umpires, it only took two batters for the Knights to send everyone home. With Weatherford on second, Gainey laid down a sacrifice bunt and Daisy followed with the fielder’s choice RBI grounder.

“First of all, West Florence has got a great team,” Jones said afterwards. “But they don’t need the extra help…the extra help they got tonight. They got plenty of extra help tonight, and I don’t understand that. They don’t need that type of help to win a game, but they got it tonight and that was the difference in the game.

“My kids played hard; played well enough to win. Both pitchers pitched a great game.”

South’s Payton Perry and West’s Annie Ruth Eliason each went the distance. Neither allowed more than seven hits and both gave up two earned runs or less in a pair of strong outings.

The Bruins got on the board first in the top of the third thanks to a WFHS miscue. A leadoff single and one-out error set the stage for Larissa Siders’ sacrifice fly. South scored again on a wild pitch and took a 2-0 lead.

That came a half inning after WFHS had put runners on second and third with no outs and failed to get a run home.

“Very emotional game,” Knights coach Aundres Perkins said. “I’m proud of my girls – they didn’t give up. …We were down a little bit and we were pressing, but the girls did a good job of fighting, chipping away. Didn’t give up.”

West got a run back in the third after Daisy was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. She stole second and third, and then came home on Summer Holland’s RBI groundout.

The Bruins pushed their lead to two again in the top of the fifth behind Siders’ two-out, RBI double.

It stayed that way until the sixth.

Back-to-back singles by Mia Boykin and Eliason put the Knights in business, and Abby Gibbs made it 3-2 with a third straight single.

A one-out error kept the inning alive and plated another run for West, which tied the game at 3 heading into the seventh.

“The hitting…when someone hits, we all hit,” Daisy said. “…I feel like we all just had to stay together and focus on us instead of focusing on everything else (during that inning).”

There were also debated balls and strikes as well as hit batters in the final few innings, including a pair of HBPs in the bottom of the eighth as West loaded the bases with two outs.

But South got out of that jam to send the game into the ninth before the final series of events dropped the Bruins to 12-5 overall and 6-2 in region play.

“It never should have gotten to that position – it got to that position because other things happened,” Jones said. “I can’t speak on those things, but things did happen to put them in that position. That’s plain and simple.

“Anybody here tonight could see the difference.”

SF 002 010 000 – 3 5 2

WF 001 002 001 – 4 7 1

WP – Annie Ruth Eliason (9 IP, 3 R, ER, 5 H, 6 K, IBB). LP – Payton Perry (9 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 7 H, 5 K, BB, 2 HBP).

LEADING HITTERS – SF: Larissa Siders 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Alaina Floyd 2-3, 2 R; Riley Owens 1-4; Payton Perry 1-3, IBB. WF: Abby Gibbs 2-2, RBI, BB, HBP; Annie Ruth Eliason 2-4; Mia Boykin 1-4; Logan Moore 1-4; Ava Gainey 1-3; Ashlyn Daisy 0-4, RBI, R, 2 SB, HBP; Summer Holland 0-4, RBI.

RECORDS: SF 12-5, 6-2. WF 9-7, 7-0