Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race again at Florence Motor Speedway

FLORENCE, S.C. -- NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. tweeted Tuesday he will race Nov. 19 in Florence Motor Speedway's Charlie Powell Memorial South Carolina 400.

As he came up in auto racing, the two-time Daytona 500 champion won a 1996 Late Model event at Florence.

"I grew up competing at (Florence Motor Speedway) and have been looking forward to taking the wheel there again against some of the best short-track racers in the world," Earnhardt tweeted.

After Hartsville native Dustin Smothers tweeted at Earnhardt, asking him in 2014 if he remembered racing at Florence, Earnhardt produced the photo of him in Florence's Victory Lane.

“It was a memorable moment for sure,” Smothers told the Morning News in 2017. “I was at work and didn’t expect a reply, and was actually on the phone with a customer when he did reply, and I shared the experience with that customer and everybody else.

“’You won’t believe what happened!’” Smothers recalls telling everybody. “Dale Jr. just mentioned me on social media, and they were like ‘WOW!’ I was flabbergasted when I saw my phone beep and it was Dale Jr.”

Powell, the longtime owner of Florence Motor Speedway who died in 2020, talked to the Morning News in 2017 about Dale Jr.

“I knew Dale Sr. well,” Powell said. “He was a personal friend of mine. We were friends for a number of years, a lot of years. I drove a race car for 25 years and I got my first aftermarket camshaft from Ralph Earnhardt. I knew the family very well.”

After Powell bought Florence Motor Speedway in 1995, Dale Sr. talked about his plans for Dale Jr.

“It started out with (Dale Jr.’s) dad calling me and telling me he wanted Dale Jr. to race Florence a couple of years before he moved him up anywhere else and didn’t want him to race in the Charlotte area where they lived in Kannapolis,” Powell said. “He wanted him to race at Florence and Myrtle Beach. We ran Fridays, and Myrtle Beach ran Saturdays.”

Junior, though, drove back home after each race.

“(Dale Sr.) didn’t want him to spend the night down here. After the race was over, he’d try to get him as quickly out of here to go home and then drive back to Myrtle Beach,” Powell said. “He was very controllable about Dale Jr. He wanted him to not be involved in having parties and things like that. He wanted to take care of him, you know?

“He asked me if I would look after him,” Powell added. “And one of the things he wanted was for (Junior) not to be treated different from anybody else.”

That preparation culminated in Dale Jr.'s 1996 win at Florence.

“The drivers didn’t cut him no slack,” Powell said. “When he won that race, he earned it.”

But there are other experiences and interactions from Florence that Earnhardt remembers. During an April 2016 promotional stop at Darlington Raceway, he reflected on his interactions with former FMS track champion Rudy Branham.

“I liked racing with Rudy,” Earnhardt said. “The funniest thing: Rudy would come to the track, and he would pull his car off of the trailer, get his tires, set them down, air them up and then he’d sit there. He’d eat a sandwich, drink a drink, whatever. I didn’t know many guys over there. I just always didn’t really associate with too many people, but I went over to Rudy and I said, ‘Rudy, what do you do with air pressure?’

“And he says, ‘I just put 28 pounds in all of them. I don’t even measure them. I just put them on the car, and I go run,’” Earnhardt added. “And I was like, man that’s cool. Even if he wasn’t telling me the truth, I don’t even know, but he didn’t seem to be too concerned about what was going to go on that night.”