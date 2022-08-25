Darlington Country Club holds ribbon cutting for new putting green

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Darlington Country Club held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to officially open their newly renovated putting/chipping green. Owner Timmy Huntley spearheaded the project along with head golf pro Scott Turner and grounds superintendent David Strickland. It was designed by Richard Mandell Golf Architecture out of Pinehurst, N.C., and the renovations include combing the old chipping green and putting green into one as well as a reconstruction of the 18th hole that is set to begin soon.