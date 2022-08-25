 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
LOCAL GOLF

Darlington Country Club holds ribbon cutting for new putting green

  • Updated
  • 0

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Darlington Country Club held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to officially open their newly renovated putting/chipping green. Owner Timmy Huntley spearheaded the project along with head golf pro Scott Turner and grounds superintendent David Strickland. It was designed by Richard Mandell Golf Architecture out of Pinehurst, N.C., and the renovations include combing the old chipping green and putting green into one as well as a reconstruction of the 18th hole that is set to begin soon.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kingstree to forfeit Friday's game

Kingstree to forfeit Friday's game

KINGSTREE, S.C. – According to multiple reports, Kingstree High School will forfeit this Friday’s game against Aynor as punishment for an alte…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 president doesn't expect woman drivers any time soon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert