Darlington eager to celebrate NASCAR's 75th anniversary during throwback weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Throwback weekend has always been a special event at Darlington Raceway, but this year might be the one that tops them all.

The May race at the track Too Tough to Tame is going to coincide with a yearlong NASCAR celebration of stock car racing’s “birthday.”

That pivotal moment in history happened to take place exactly 75 years ago Wednesday on December 14, 1947, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“(Bill France Sr.) had this vision of organizing a racing group,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “There had been a lot of interest in racing down there on the beach at Daytona, but it really wasn’t organized. And so Mr. France got everybody together, all the important parties – I think there was like 30 or 40 people that he involved in this meeting at the Streamline Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“It’s still there – the hotel is.”

A points system, prize money and a rulebook were some of the items that France and company brainstormed about over a two-day period.

“Through his vision, NASCAR was founded,” Tharp said. “And lo and behold, here we are 75 years later and it’s the one of the more popular sports in the country, and certainly the most popular form of auto racing in North America.”

The birth of NASCAR and the birth of Darlington Raceway pretty much go hand-in-hand as the track began construction in 1949 and held its first NASCAR race in September of 1950 − making it the sport’s second-oldest track behind Martinsville.

“I think at that time, they expected maybe 6-7,000 people to come to that first Southern 500,” Tharp said. “Well I think they had 22,000 people show up and so that’s amazing.

“…So yeah there is a lot of synergy and connection between the founding of NASCAR and the development, the construction and the opening of Darlington Raceway.”

With that in mind, Tharp promised that this year’s throwback weekend, now in its ninth season, will be “the biggest and best that we’ve ever had.”

“There are some things that we’re working with NASCAR on to try to make this special,” Tharp said. “There’s likely to be a top 75 drivers…a top 75 paint schemes could possibly be looked at, and tie all that into the throwback weekend. Some of those details are still being worked out.

“I think if fans want to experience history at its best, NASCAR history at its best, they need to come to Darlington in May.”

It’s going to be a pair of big anniversary years for the Lady in Black. This season will mark the 75th anniversary of NASCAR itself while 2024 will see the 75th running of the Southern 500.

“There are things that we want to do to make that 75th running special,” Tharp said. “…We’re going to make some really, really great things happen in 2024, but...all of our efforts right now are really being focused on that May event – May 12-14.”