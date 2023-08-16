DARLINGTON, S.C. — It is a new era for Darlington High School football, and new coach Jamie Johnson plans on making it a successful one.

Johnson, the former Hannah-Pamplico High football coach and athletic director, left the Raiders after seven seasons to become the football coach for the Falcons.

Darlington fans are likely hoping he has the same type of success with them that he did in Pamplico. The Raiders went 8-4 in Johnson’s first season and earned the program’s first playoff victory in eight seasons.

He was named the Morning News Coach of the Year and went on to have a successful run and stabilize the program.

Now he looks to get the Falcons back to being competitive — and help guide the team to its first victory since 2019.

“The kids are excited,” Johnson said. “I think we’ve had a great offseason and I think the community’s hungry…I think they want to turn over a new leaf and they’re excited for change and they’ve been buying into what we’ve been selling.

“The effort’s been great. We’ve still got a long way to go, but I can’t fault their effort so far.”

Johnson has also been pleased with the turnout. At times in recent years, Darlington has had trouble fielding enough players just to make it through a game, but that hasn’t been an issue thus far.

“We’ve had about 70-some kids make the ‘Champions Club’ — didn’t miss a workout all summer,” Johnson said. "That’s pretty good for a (team) that finished with 20 kids in the program two years ago.

“…To be able to compete in 3A, you know you’ve got to have a bigger roster, so hopefully everybody will stick with it so we don’t have to two-platoon anybody. We haven’t had to so far.”

The expectations are raised, however the Falcon players know it will take time.

“Our goal is actually to get a win and start building from that,” senior defensive back Marquavis Bacote said. “Because once we get one win we’re going to get momentum and be on a roll.

“We’ve just got to get everybody to keep buying in and keep playing together as one, because the past few years we really haven’t done that.”

The Falcons will look to improve on both sides of the ball after allowing an average of more than 40 points per game last year while scoring under 10.

Nygel McFadden and Nyquan Williams are likely going to see time in the DHS secondary along with Bacote. Jershad Kennedy, CJ Cloud and Zavion Mouzon will make up the linebacking corps with Nydrez Walls and Dinari Chapman along the defense front.

Offensively, Keenan Dubose is switching from quarterback to receiver with sophomore Jaylen Augustus taking the reins behind center.

Jamascus Brown, Markis Wells and Davari Wilson will be among his top weapons.

“I think we’re going to do pretty well in both the pass game and the run game,” Wilson said. “Everybody’s just got to do their job and work together and do what has to be done.”

Josh Johnson will be one of the offensive linemen for the Falcons and also handle the kicking duties.