DARLINGTON, S.C. – Markis Wells’ thoughts turned to the Darlington High teams that had come before him following a season-opening 34-20 victory over Central in Week Zero.

“I had the past classes on my heart…,” the Falcons senior wide receiver said. “Just kept thinking about them while we were playing.”

It was an emotional night to be sure as DHS secured its first victory on the gridiron since 2019 to end a long stretch of defeats that dated back to before the COVID-19 pandemic.

And for the current Falcons, they hope – and believe – that the season-opening victory will mark a turning point for the program even though they know they road ahead will be a difficult one.

“It was a like a reset – like a reset button,” junior defensive end Treyshawn James said. “Everything just restarted when we got that win. All that negative stuff, all that bad stuff…everything, it just immediately disappeared.

“Like a rebirth.”

There was definitely a difference in not only the result that Friday night, but with the atmosphere and the team itself, first-year coach Jamie Johnson said.

“What I’m proud of is we got down early because of mistakes, got down 12-0 and they didn’t quit,” Johnson said. “In years past the team probably would have laid down and it would have gone the other way. I think they continued to fight and we came out on top because of it.

“I think they were a little shell-shocked, too, by how many people were here. It was actually a huge crowd and I think people around here were excited for football for the first time in a long time.”

The home fans had plenty to cheer about as the Falcons outscored the Eagles 34-8 after falling behind early. Jamascus Brown rushed for two scores while Wells added another.

As the comeback began, Wells and company started to feel the momentum shift in the second half, and by the fourth quarter knew they were well on their way to victory, he said.

“Staying locked in, staying focused on the mission,” Wells said of the teams approach. “We told ourselves we had two more quarters left, so we just brought that energy back from the locker room back out onto the field.”

“Everybody was saying the third and fourth quarters were our quarters,” James added. “That’s when I knew we were going to win.

“…The energy around (us) just started changing.”

While Johnson was happy for his squad to finally break the losing skid, he was more concerned with the road ahead as the Falcons’ schedule does not allow for too much time to celebrate.

“You’ve got to get back to work,” Johnson said. “…There is no slouch (on the schedule). Coach (Lee) Sawyer, one of my mentors at Strom Thurmond (High School) always told me you want to be harder after the wins than maybe the losses – you’ve got to pick them back up a little bit.

“So we’ve been able to harp on we’re going to do the small things right.”