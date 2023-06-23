FLORENCE, S.C. – Gregory Dolce knows he has a chance – after they divide players into flights, that is. During Friday's first round of the QAT Florence Amateur Championship at Traces Golf Club, Darlington High’s golf coach scored a 6-over-par 78.

But Dolce can still find himself contending for a flight championship Sunday. The same will go for many others who are not competing for the event’s top male and female honors.

“Personally speaking, today was the worst round I had since I got out of work when I played a lot more golf,” Dolce said, laughing. “But it’s the first round; the tournament is three days, so I hope to do a lot better. I shot a 78, and it was not a pretty 78.”

But there’s always Sunday.

“After two rounds, they flight you; I’m not pre-flighted and 20 strokes behind,” Dolce said. “I want to work my way up tomorrow and play my best on Sunday. My goal is to bring it on Sunday. Not peak tomorrow, but peak on Sunday.”

Dolce, who has coached the Falcon boys for seven years and the girls for six, carded his best tournament score in last year’s final round of the Florence Amateur. His putt for a 69 lipped out, and he settled for the 2-under-par 70 and second place in his flight.

And more importantly, a gift card to the pro shop.

Dolce, who is from Long Island, N.Y., got into golf while traveling to watch his brother play soccer at Queens University.

“He was already playing golf when I went to watch him,” Dolce said. “I was 20 years old when I first picked up a club. And I haven’t stopped since.

“I’m addicted, basically,” he added. “I love the game and love what it’s about. And I get to meet so many people of different ages. That’s what’s the best – I’ve played against an 84-year-old and I’ve played against teenagers. The spectrum is wonderful.”

Although Dolce is 6 over, that’s not enough to deter him from the game.

“It’s the shots and knowing you can do it,” Dolce said. “I’ve played every sport growing up in Long Island and sports came somewhat natural to me. But golf is one of those games where you can play amazing one day. And the next day, you’re kind of struggling to find the game. I just love that.”

Golf is greater than the players. So much so, it’s really just the player against the course.

“Some days you have it; some days you don’t. That’s just the way it is,” Dolce said. “I also love that part.”

Dolce talked about what brought him from Long Island to the Pee Dee.

“I’m married and have small children. My wife’s brother is a physicist at GE here in Florence,” Dolce said. “And she gave me a choice between her hometown, Grand Rapids, Mich., or Florence. And I was like, ‘You know what? The weather must be nice here. Let’s do it.’ It’s the best decision I’ve made.”

Dolce then talked about how he added coaching golf on top of his Darlington High duties of math teacher.

“My math coordinator was actually the golf coach, Stanley Goodwin,” Dolce recalled. “And he said, ‘You want to do some coaching?’ I had young kids and I enjoy playing golf, so I thought that would be perfect for me. He then asked me to try it, and I took over the next year and has been doing it ever since.”

Dolce then talked about coaching the game of golf.

“They can hit the ball in the air, but golf is more than hitting the ball in the air. You’ve got to hit it in the hole,” Dolce said. “And that’s always the hard part for the kids. You just teach them to never give up.”