DARLINGTON, S.C. – Simply dominant. Simply perfect.

Simply, state champions.

All of the above applies to “The Quad,” a Darlington County-based American Legion softball program that captured its first state championship Monday with an 8-1 win over Anderson at Columbia College.

Featuring players from Hartsville, Darlington and Lamar high schools (along with two from Marlboro County), coach Lee Andrews’ team made up for last year’s state runner-up finish to Greenwood.

“We told them from the git-go that we were the team to beat,” said Andrews, whose team finished this season with a 22-0 record. “And we didn’t want to leave anybody with any doubts.”

Monday was especially memorable for Andrews, whose daughter – former Morning News Softball Player of the Year Madie Andrews – worked as an assistant coach. She called pitches for Monday’s winning pitcher Alyssa Poston, another former Morning News Softball Player of the Year who will play next school year at Francis Marion.

On Monday, Poston struck out 16 batters during a two-hitter. Her first pitch went into the ground, but she struck out the next six and only got better from there.

“Alyssa had probably her best game last night,” Lee Andrews said. “It was a masterpiece. That team we played out of Anderson had a couple of D-1 commits, and she shut them down. She flat shut them down last night.”

Poston sparked the Quad offense with a lead-off single before stealing second and scoring on an error.

“She was the spark plug last night; she had been our spark plug all year,” Lee Andrews said.

Teammate Caydon Thompson then hit a two-run homer before the first inning was done.

In the fifth, Poston scored on an error and Olivia Martin hit an RBI double to make it 5-0.

“We kind of had a feeling that if we could get four runs last night, we didn’t think (Anderson) could put four runs up on our defense,” Lee Andrews said. “And that set the tone.”

Savanna Parker hit a two-run homer in the sixth, and an RBI single by MaKenzie Kubas accounted for The Quad’s 8-0 lead.

Anderson homered in the seventh, but that was far from enough to overcome The Quad.

“We’re state champions now,” Lee Andrews said.