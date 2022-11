FLORENCE, S.C. − Some preseason basketball tournaments start Friday, and count Darlington and Hartsville among hosts.

On Friday, the Darlington boys and girls host a one-day "Falcon Tip-Off Jamboree," with tickets $7 online and $10 at the door. Play starts at 5:30 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday, Hartsville's girls host the "Red Fox Thanksgiving Tournament." Play starts 4:30 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. Tickets are $10 online and at the door.