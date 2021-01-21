Darlington High hires English, Lacy to head track programs

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School welcomed two new coaches to its athletic programs this week.

Sheri Lacy takes over the girls’ track team and Jason English will lead the boys’ track squad. Lacy also serves as the cross country team’s coach.

DHS Principal Cortney Gehrke said the school looks forward to the coaches helping to guide their students to success.

“We are excited to see these two experienced coaches work together to lead the DHS track program,” she said. “I know they are going to an excellent job leading our student-athletes.”

Lacy, who resides in Darlington, previously coached cross country and track for both the Florence and Darlington Track Clubs. She has also coached in the Florence Basketball Recreation League.

Before moving to South Carolina from Vermont, she coached high school girls’ and boys’ basketball and started a local recreational track and field program. She attended the University of Vermont, where she competed for four year in the school’s Division I women’s basketball and track and field programs. She is originally from Windsor, Ontario, in Canada.