Darlington High names Norris assistant athletics director

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School announced this week that James Norris will become the school’s new assistant athletics director.

Norris, who has spent the past nine years as a teacher and coach at Dillon High School, will also teach social studies at DHS.

"Coach Norris brings a history of successful teaching, coaching and athletic administrative experience as he joins our Falcon athletics program,” said Darlington Principal Cortney Gehrke. “We are excited to welcome him to the Falcon team."

Norris has a total of 27 years of teacher experience and 29 years of coaching experience at the middle and high school levels. Serving as an assistant varsity football coach at Dillon since 2012, Norris was a part of a program that won five state championships. He also worked as an assistant varsity football coach at Marlboro County High School from 1999-2012. The team won the 2001 4A state title.