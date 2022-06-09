 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darlington High names Norris new athletic director

DARLINGTON, S.C. – James Norris, a longtime teacher and coach in the area, will be Darlington High School’s next athletic director, the school announced this week.

Norris served as the school’s assistant athletic director and a Social Studies teacher this past year. He gave praise to those close to him over the years for creating this opportunity.

“First, I want to thank God for allowing me to be placed in this position. I also want to thank my wife for standing behind me these past 16 years,” Norris said. “People truly do not know what a coach’s wife really does behind the scenes. I have been very blessed by serving under great athletic directors in my career, and I look forward to using that experience to enhance the overall athletic program at Darlington High School.”

Prior to arriving at Darlington, he coached tight ends and H-backs for Dillon High School from 2012-2019, where he was a part of that program’s five state championships and three runner-up finishes in 2A and 3A.

From 1999-2012, Norris coached kickers and tight ends as well as served as special teams co-coordinator for Marlboro County High School. At Marlboro, he was a part of the program’s 2001 4A state title team that also secured eight region titles and three lower state runner-up finishes.

Additionally, he served as Marlboro County’s junior varsity coach for two seasons during which the team compiled a 17-3 record.

DHS Principal Cortney Gehrke described Norris as a passionate and experienced leader in student athletics.

“Coach Norris brings a renewed energy and passion for Darlington High School athletics,” Gehrke said. “He is going to work hard to support our student-athletes and coaches and to get all of our athletic programs to a competitive level that this community can celebrate.”

Norris holds a Bachelor of History and a Master of Education from the University of South Carolina as well as a Master of Education in Education Administration from Grand Canyon University. He is certified as a Registered Athletic Administrator through the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA). He teaches Social Studies at DHS, and serves as the FCA Huddle Leader for the school.

