DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington High School recently welcomed three new head coaches to its athletic programs.

Keenan Graham will lead the school’s wrestling program, Lee Andrews will take over the softball program, and Quentin Davis will be the new head baseball coach.

"We are excited to welcome these new head varsity coaches to the DHS team,” said Principal Cortney Gehrke. “Each brings the experience and drive necessary to take our programs to the next level. We are excited about the upcoming seasons for our Falcons."

Graham, a graduate of Lake City High School, attended Newberry College. He spent four years as a part of the college’s wrestling team and also earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management. In high school, he earned selection to the North-South All-Star wrestling team in 2017 and also found success as a member of the school’s baseball and football teams.

Andrews began his coaching career at St. John's High School as an assistant coach. He continued to coach after the transition to Darlington High School. Over the years Lee has coached travel ball teams of various age levels. He has spent the past two summers as the head coach of The Quad, an American Legion softball team that won the state championship. Lee has also been the Darlington Middle School softball coach for the past two seasons as well as assisting the high school’s junior varsity and varsity teams. Lee was part of the coaching staff in 2021 when the Lady Falcons won the lower state championship.

Davis is a graduate of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology. He attended Francis Marion University as a four-year starter for the Patriots’ baseball program. In 2005, the Atlanta Braves organization drafted Davis in the 13th round of the MLB draft. He spent the next several years in the Braves organization and continued playing professionally through 2012. Most recently, Davis served as the head baseball coach at Johnsonville High School where he guided the Flashes to a 2022 Class A state title appearance.

"These strengths of these three incoming coaches will encourage as well as demand the best out of our student athletes,” said Athletic Director Jamie Norris.