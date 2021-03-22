Darlington, LiftKits4Less.com partner for May truck race

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway and The 4Less Group announced a partnership Monday on the entitlement of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Triple Truck Challenge race on May 7.
The 4Less Group, a successful aftermarket auto parts e-commerce company, will partner on the entitlement for the spring Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway. The official race name will be the LiftKits4Less.com 200.
“We welcome our new partners at The 4Less Group for the entitlement of the action-packed NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race as part of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We look forward to welcoming fans back to the track Too Tough To Tame for the LiftKits4Less.com 200. This series delivers a high-energy, competitive style of racing and we believe our fans are going to be in store for a terrific event.”
The LiftKit4Less.com 200 will be held on Friday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. It will be the second consecutive season Darlington has hosted the Camping World Truck Series and first time it is part of the Triple Truck Challenge. Ben Rhodes won last season’s series return to the track Too Tough To Tame in the South Carolina Education Lottery 200.
The track hosted a Camping World Truck Series race last season as part of NASCAR’s revised schedule on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Darlington previously hosted Camping World Truck Series races from 2001-2004 and 2010-2011.
“As long-time NASCAR fans, we’re excited to partner on the entitlement of the LiftKits4Less.com 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway. We’ve always admired the enthusiasm, passion, and dedication of NASCAR fans and we are thrilled to be a part of the NASCAR family,” said Christopher Davenport, President and CEO of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The 4Less Group, Inc. “We are excited about the opportunity to introduce LiftKits4Less.com and the soon to be launched automotive marketplace AutoParts4Less.com to NASCAR fans and earn their trust as the go-to brand for all automotive parts.”
The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR will move to a new dedicated spring weekend as "The Lady in Black" unites generations of race fans to celebrate on Mother’s Day as part of the new spring weekend of action-packed racing featuring all three premier series on May 7-9.
Darlington will host the LiftKits4Less.com 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Triple Truck Challenge race on Friday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m.; the Steakhouse Elite 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 8, at 1 p.m. and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, May 9, at 3:30 p.m.
The famed Cook Out Southern 500 will launch the NASCAR Playoffs for the second consecutive year as part of a Labor Day weekend of racing on Sept. 4-5.
The Xfinity Series will compete on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 3:30 p.m. The Cook Out Southern 500 Cup Series Playoff race will once again compete at night on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m.
NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com.