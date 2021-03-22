Darlington, LiftKits4Less.com partner for May truck race

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As long-time NASCAR fans, we’re excited to partner on the entitlement of the LiftKits4Less.com 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway. We’ve always admired the enthusiasm, passion, and dedication of NASCAR fans and we are thrilled to be a part of the NASCAR family,” said Christopher Davenport, President and CEO of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The 4Less Group, Inc. “We are excited about the opportunity to introduce LiftKits4Less.com and the soon to be launched automotive marketplace AutoParts4Less.com to NASCAR fans and earn their trust as the go-to brand for all automotive parts.”

The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR will move to a new dedicated spring weekend as "The Lady in Black" unites generations of race fans to celebrate on Mother’s Day as part of the new spring weekend of action-packed racing featuring all three premier series on May 7-9.

Darlington will host the LiftKits4Less.com 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Triple Truck Challenge race on Friday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m.; the Steakhouse Elite 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on Saturday, May 8, at 1 p.m. and the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, May 9, at 3:30 p.m.

The famed Cook Out Southern 500 will launch the NASCAR Playoffs for the second consecutive year as part of a Labor Day weekend of racing on Sept. 4-5.