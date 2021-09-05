DARLINGTON NOTEBOOK: Don't count out Hamlin next week, either

"We were so good at Richmond the last time we were there, just let that win slip away," Gabehart said. "And then at the Bristol night race, it’s, you know, probably my favorite race, tied with this race. It’s coming up after. So to go into those two races as the only team pressure free is just going to make us that much more dangerous those two races and we’re not going to let off the gas because of it; you can believe that."

Rough

Rhodes

By the end of the In It To Win It 200 on Sunday, the front of Ben Rhodes’ truck might have had more tape on it than actual paint.

Rhodes, who entered the day third in the Camping World Truck Series point standings, finished 34th overall and seven laps down following a rough day at Darlington Raceway – the worst finish of any playoff driver as he wound up falling to fifth in the postseason standings.

It began on a restart following the second caution of the day. Race winner Sheldon Creed tapped the back of Lawless Alan's car, and Creed backed off. But Rhodes wasn't able to adjust in time and smacked into the back of Creed.

Rhodes seemed to take the brunt of the damage, and it took a while to repair after he pitted on Lap 48 following the completion of Stage 1.

