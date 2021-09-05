DARLINGTON NOTEBOOK: Don't count out Hamlin next week, either

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- NASCAR's first-round playoff tracks are certainly in Denny Hamlin's wheelhouse.
Not only did Hamlin earn his fourth career win at Darlington in Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500, but Richmond and Bristop could very well see him earn victories.
Just ask Hamlin's crew chief, Chris Gabehart.
"Certainly when you look at Denny’s history here and the 750 tracks and Darlington, Richmond, Bristol, it’s a dream round really," Gabehart said. "And there comes — there’s a certain amount of pressure that comes with that because these are all extremely talented race car drivers, and they’ve obviously had Denny’s data to study for a lot of years now at these tracks so it’s hard to keep reinventing yourself."
But Gabehart still likes Hamlin's chances.
"What I say about Denny at tracks like this is his risk assessment is just really, really high for a really long time," Gabehart said. "He showed it again tonight. It wasn’t a perfect night but it’s hard to be perfect in the Southern 500. To your point about the next two races, I feel a whole lot better about going to the Daytona Next Gen test the next few days; I can tell you that for starters. So Denny and I are going to celebrate this win for two days in Daytona."
There were near misses at Richmond and Bristol in the regular season, though.
"We were so good at Richmond the last time we were there, just let that win slip away," Gabehart said. "And then at the Bristol night race, it’s, you know, probably my favorite race, tied with this race. It’s coming up after. So to go into those two races as the only team pressure free is just going to make us that much more dangerous those two races and we’re not going to let off the gas because of it; you can believe that."
Rough
Rhodes
By the end of the In It To Win It 200 on Sunday, the front of Ben Rhodes’ truck might have had more tape on it than actual paint.
Rhodes, who entered the day third in the Camping World Truck Series point standings, finished 34th overall and seven laps down following a rough day at Darlington Raceway – the worst finish of any playoff driver as he wound up falling to fifth in the postseason standings.
It began on a restart following the second caution of the day. Race winner Sheldon Creed tapped the back of Lawless Alan's car, and Creed backed off. But Rhodes wasn't able to adjust in time and smacked into the back of Creed.
Rhodes seemed to take the brunt of the damage, and it took a while to repair after he pitted on Lap 48 following the completion of Stage 1.
Things went from bad to worse less than 20 laps later. Rhodes was trying to pass Jack Wood on the bottom in Turn 4 but wound up sandwiched between Wood and Kris Wright while trying to slide back behind Wood.
The result was a three-car spinout that further damaged Rhodes’ front end, which had to be heavily taped again.
The miscues didn’t end there, however. On Lap 92, Rhodes was penalized twice by NASCAR for pitting before pit road was open and for having too many crew members in contact with the pit service area.
He was assessed one final infraction on Lap 107 for pitting before pit road was open once more – forcing him to go to the back of the pack one last time.
The finish broke a streak of five straight top-20 finishes for No. 99 ThorSport Racing Toyota driver, who also has two victories this season.
Not the playoff start they wanted
The first 50 or so laps in the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff were not kind to many of the playoff contenders.
Christopher Bell and Michael McDowell made minor contact in Turn 1 of Lap 3 and McDowell got loose.
McDowell got loose again exiting Turn 2 on Lap 31 when hit the outside wall, spun down the backstretch and hit the inside wall. That was the end of the day for the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford, who entered in 15th place in the standings.
On Lap 5, Alex Bowman radioed to his crew that he was seeing error codes on his digital dashboard. Not long afterward, Bowman scrapped the wall and had a right front tire rub. The tire blew on the next lap, and he hit the wall on Turn 3. Fellow playoff contender William Byron made contact, damaging his right rear fender.
Bowman had more trouble on Lap 50 when he had to pit a second time. His car began to smoke while he was pitted.
On Lap 28, Chase Elliott had to pit for a second time due to smoke from the left front tire, and he wound up clipping the tire being carried by a James Davison crew member.
Local voices
Darlington County was well-represented in the music department on Sunday.
Prior to the In It To Win It 200 truck race, Darlington native Lesa Hudson sang the National Anthem. Hudson, who’s known for beach, country and Christian Music, also sang the National Anthem prior to the 2007 Dodge Avenger 500.
Following that performance, three members of the Hartsville Church of God Choir sang “God Bless America” leading into the Cook Out Southern 500.