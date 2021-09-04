DARLINGTON NOTEBOOK: Drivers reflect on 20 years since 9/11

“I think it was around 11 a.m. in the morning, around 11, we got the news,” he said. “And the ambulance that was there for the test actually had to leave; they called it off. They said you have to go, we’re sending you to (New York City) because of the tragedy that just happened. And we’re all wondering what the heck’s going on.

“This was a long time ago. It wasn’t like there were social media and all this stuff was on your phone. We went and turned on the news and saw what was happening and we couldn’t believe it. It was like some crazy nightmare. Remember it like it was yesterday. It’s hard to believe it was that long ago.”

Denny Hamlin had a similar experience hearing what had happened.

“I mean, I’ll never forget it,” he said. “I was at Townsend Racing Products, and I was helping building my new race car that my parents spent every nickel of their savings account buying me. We were putting the exhaust on, and I’ll never forget someone coming in the shop and saying one of the planes had crashed, so we were just glued to the TV the rest of day.

“Work had stopped and it was just certainly one of those days that you’ll never forget.”

Blaney, Wallace, Elliott featured on NASCAR 21: Ignition cover