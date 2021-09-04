DARLINGTON NOTEBOOK: Drivers reflect on 20 years since 9/11

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Next Saturday will mark the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States.
Like most sporting events, NASCAR’s scheduled race for Sept. 16, 2001, in New Hampshire was postponed following the tragedy, and drivers did not return to the track until Sept. 23 at Dover for the MBNA Cal Ripken Jr. 400.
The race was won by Dale Earnhardt Jr. who was still dealing with his father’s death seven months earlier. The younger Earnhardt held a giant American flag out of his window during his victory lap and 150,000 flags were purchased for fans at Dover in what was an emotional and patriotic day display throughout the afternoon.
Now, two decades later, several drivers reflected on where they were and the impact that day had on them.
“I was 17,” Brad Keselwoski said. “I was a high school senior and it was a very interesting day to say the least, a sad day in a lot of ways. It was one I’ll never forget, that’s for sure. It’s hard to believe that was 20 years ago. When you first said that I said, ‘No, that’s wrong,’ but you’re right, it’s 20 years ago. It’s been a whirlwind for sure since then with all the different things that are going on worldwide, but it was a tough day for sure.”
Martin Truex Jr. was actually at Dover for testing when he heard the news.
“I think it was around 11 a.m. in the morning, around 11, we got the news,” he said. “And the ambulance that was there for the test actually had to leave; they called it off. They said you have to go, we’re sending you to (New York City) because of the tragedy that just happened. And we’re all wondering what the heck’s going on.
“This was a long time ago. It wasn’t like there were social media and all this stuff was on your phone. We went and turned on the news and saw what was happening and we couldn’t believe it. It was like some crazy nightmare. Remember it like it was yesterday. It’s hard to believe it was that long ago.”
Denny Hamlin had a similar experience hearing what had happened.
“I mean, I’ll never forget it,” he said. “I was at Townsend Racing Products, and I was helping building my new race car that my parents spent every nickel of their savings account buying me. We were putting the exhaust on, and I’ll never forget someone coming in the shop and saying one of the planes had crashed, so we were just glued to the TV the rest of day.
“Work had stopped and it was just certainly one of those days that you’ll never forget.”
Blaney, Wallace, Elliott featured on NASCAR 21: Ignition cover
NASCAR’s premier racing video game will feature a trio of current drivers on its cover when it is released at the end of October each representing a manufacturer.
Chase Elliott will represent Chevrolets, Bubba Wallace will represent Toyotas and Ryan Blaney will represent Fords. There is also a Champions Edition that will feature Chase’s father, Bill, on the cover.
The game will be available for Xbox, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows via Steam.
“Yeah, it’s neat,” Blaney said. “As a kid, I played a lot of the NASCAR games growing up, and you always like to see who is on the cover, and it’s really cool for me to be included in that. Hopefully people enjoy the game. It’s been pretty neat to watch the gaming technology come along, so it’s pretty cool. I’m the backmarker car on the cover, but, hey, I’m excited to be on it.”
Harvick speaks on COVID precautions
With the playoffs beginning, drivers probably are keen on taking as many precautions as necessary so as not to derail their playoff hopes.
For Kevin Harvick, it’s been a matter of adjusting to things on a week by week basis.
“I think as we’ve gone through the world over the last couple years, I think we’ve changed with the world, and I think as you go through each week and you go through each different scenario you realize things that you should and shouldn’t do certain ways,” he said. “I think compared to last year at this time, I think our family and the things that we’re doing look a lot different than what they were two years ago at this time, so I think anybody who tells you that things are back to normal or doing things the same – that’s not us.