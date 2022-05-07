DARLINGTON NOTEBOOK: Logano captures first ever pole at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Joey Logano was feeling especially nostalgic for this year’s NASCAR Throwback Weekend.

And he really liked his paint scheme − an ode to his quarter-midget car that helped put him on a path that culminated with the 2018 Cup Series championship.

“I think my car looks cool this week,” a smiling Logano said after capturing the pole for Sunday’s Goodyear 400. “At least it is to me. I don’t know if it’s cool to anyone else but for me, the quarter-midget scheme is like the coolest thing because I think it says so much to kids about you know -- chasing your dream, right? My dream when I drove this car with this paint scheme as a kid was to, you know, be a Cup driver and win a championship.

“…To have it on the front row…it’s a full-circle thing.”

Throw in Mother’s Day weekend and it’s a great story, Logano added. He’s hoping to add a storybook ending after finishing Saturday’s qualifying with a best lap of 170.720 mph to take the poll at the Lady in Black for the first time in his career.

Logano has finished in the top five at Darlington just four times in his illustrious career, with his best showing coming in his championship season of 2018 when he placed second at the Cook Out Southern 500.

He’ll be joined by Kyle Larson (170.236 mph), Christopher Bell (169.818 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (169.292 mph) and Kyle Busch (169.216 mph).

There were a number of drivers who wound up falling back thanks to various issues during qualifying and practice.

Denny Hamlin, who posted the third-fastest lap in practice, suffered a mechanical issue during his qualifying run and wound up in the No. 22 starting spot.

Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick had even an worse day. A flat left-rear tire in practice entering Turn 3 sent Elliott into the wall, and he will have to use Hendrick Motorsports’ lone backup car Sunday.

Harvick had the same issue in practice, but he was able to get the car back to the garage. Damage to the rear diffuser kept him from posting a qualifying lap, however, and both he and Elliott will start from the back along with B.J. McLeod.

NO FANS ALONG BACKSTRETCH: There are no fans along the backstretch at Darlington Raceway, and that's by design.

"It didn't make good economic sense for us to keep the backstretch open because of the cost to maintain that area in the back, there," track president Kerry Tharp said. "The front stretch is really much better than the backstretch. You're up closer to the pits; you're near the driver introductions, and you can see the action a lot closer. Since we made the decision to forego the seating there, I think it's going to be a permanent thing, to be honest with you."

Tharp then talked more about the decision.

"By and large, it's been well received," he said. "We're giving fans the same opportunity to sit at the front stretch at the same price point they sat on the backstretch. And I think that's a pretty good deal. The stands are still there; we'll have some banners there. NASCAR spent $4 million improving that frontstretch four years ago. We want to make sure we take advantage of that."

STILL SEEKING 1ST DARLINGTON WIN: 2004 Cup Series champion Kurt Busch still has yet to win at Darlington. He came close, though, in the 2003 spring race when Ricky Craven edged him by .002 seconds.

Busch will try again today.

"This track has been on my list for years," Busch said. "It's one of those top five-style tracks and you've just got to be smooth and race the race track. In the end, it's pit stops, pit stops and more pit stops. You've got to stay up front."

HAMLIN'S STRUGGLES: Four-time Darlington Cup winner Denny Hamlin has already won this season, at Richmond. But that's his lone top-10 finish out of 11 races. Six of them were even outside the top 20, and he now sits 23rd in the points standings.

For a driver used to contending for the season championship, this is frustrating, to say the least.

“It’s been frustrating. I mean, honestly, it’s just been, you know, week after week of being the coyote that gets the anvil dropped on its head,” Hamlin said. “I mean, I don’t even know how else to explain it.”

Hamlin finished right near his season average last week after a list of unforced errors at Dover – one a pit-stop miscue that caused his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing to lose a wheel early on, and secondly a crash where he was unable to miss the spinning No. 51 of Cody Ware.

FORMER-QB TEAM OWNER: Kaulig Racing owner, Matt Kaulig, was a star quarterback for the University of Akron. But according to one of his Cup racers, 2019 Coke Zero 400 winner Justin Haley, another sport is talked about more often besides NASCAR.

"I think it's more about golf terminology, now," Haley said, laughing. "The football thing, of course, is within the team with the No. 11 (Kaulig's jersey number at Akron). But above all else, we're a race team and focus the most on that."

