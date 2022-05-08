DARLINGTON NOTEBOOK: NASCAR moms reflect on special day

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A driver’s journey to the top of NASCAR’s premier racing circuit is never alone, and that was evident Sunday.

Darlington Raceway and NASCAR celebrated Mother’s Day by highlighting several moms who were on hand to watch theirs sons compete in the Goodyear 400.

Susan Chastain, mother of Ross Chastain, and Kim Burton, mother of Harrison Burton, are relative newcomers to the Cup Series while Gaye Busch, mother of both Kurt and Kyle Busch, has been through the yearly gauntlet for a while now.

Each brought a unique perspective to the table, but all were in near agreement when it came to one of the most pressing issues – dealing with the risk at a racetrack.

“I think for me, I always pray over my kids and have faith,” Chastain said. “And not to just sound blasé, but that is part of it. When they were racing as hobbies…Ross played soccer since he was 5 and then when he was 12 he started racing at home.

“The first night at the track…he just came alive that night at the track. He played soccer (for seven years) and he played on a competitive team and they won a championship. But he was never that excited.”

That’s usually what the deciding factor was in making peace with one of your children pursuing a dangerous profession, Burton echoed.

“When your kid, whatever it is they want to do in life, they’ve made that decision and it’s their passion,” she said. “It’s a part of them. As a mom all you can do is support that. …I do get nervous. He knows that and thankfully he just rolls with it and I don’t embarrass him so much he says.

“…That’s what they love, and my job as a parent is to do the best I can to help them be the best people they can be, but also be able to accomplish what they want to in life.”

Being at the racetrack and dealing with the emotions become a part of life, Busch said, along with the special memories along the way.

“When Kurt won the championship at this high level (2004), it was a total shock,” she said. “So we did the banquet and this and that and everything, and that was in December. In January, it clicks into my head, ‘My gosh – there’s no going higher.’

“…We did racing as a hobby, and for both boys to be successful at that, I can’t be any more proud.”

KESELOWSKI HAWAIIAN STYLE

With the recent addition of King’s Hawaiian to the RFK Racing group of sponsors, Brad Keselowski will feature the bread makers as the primary sponsor for two upcoming Cup races.

Keselowski unveiled the new paint scheme Sunday at Darlington Raceway. The orange and blue No. 6 Ford features the King’s Hawaiian logo as well as several smaller ones highlighting the new pretzel slider buns.

“First time I had a King’s Hawaiian roll, I think I was 13 or 14,” Keselowski said. “…My mom had bought one of the rectangle things (12-count) and I ate one and thought that was pretty good and preceded to eat the whole bag.

“I guess I have to work on my moderation.”

GRAND MARSHALL BILL

NASCAR legend Richard Petty was the honorary starter for Sunday’s Goodyear 400, but another Hall of Famer was the official Grand Marshall.

“Million Dollar” and “Wild Bill” Elliott won the 1988 Winston Cup championship and has two Daytona 500 titles (‘85, ’87) and three Southern 500 victories (’85, ’88, 1994) to his credit.

His son, Chase, captured the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

