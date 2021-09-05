DARLINGTON NOTEBOOK: Truck Series playoff contender Rhodes has rough day

DARLINGTON, S.C. – By the end of Sunday’s In It To Win It 200, the front of Ben Rhodes’ truck might have had more tape on it than actual paint.

Rhodes, who entered the day third in the Camping World Truck Series point standings, finished 34th overall and seven laps down following a rough day at Darlington Raceway – the worst finish of any playoff driver as he wound up falling to fifth in the postseason standings.

It began on a restart following the second caution of the day. Race winner Sheldon Creed tapped the back of Lawless Alan's car, and Creed backed off. But Rhodes wasn't able to adjust in time and smacked into the back of Creed.

Rhodes seemed to take the brunt of the damage, and it took a while to repair after he pitted on Lap 48 following the completion of Stage 1.

Things went from bad to worse less than 20 laps later. Rhodes was trying to pass Jack Wood on the bottom in Turn 4, but wound up sandwiched between Wood and Kris Wright while trying to slide back behind Wood.

The result was a three-car spinout that further damaged Rhodes’ front end, which had to be heavily taped again.