Darlington PA announcer Dan E. Lockemy a fan favorite

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Cook Out Southern 500 is a party. Dan E. Lockemy is the one who gets that party started as Darlington Raceway’s public-address announcer.

In the midst of his 28th year, Lockemy never loses perspective or his gratitude.

“I’ve been lucky enough to keep the position as the lead PA announcer here at the track Too Tough to Tame ever since there across the track was the start-finish line,” Lockemy said. “Now, it’s on this end of the track. It’s been such a fun run for me all these years. To see all the great NASCAR drivers compete and then get the opportunity to introduce them to the fans is so much fun.”

Lockemy, a Dillon native, doesn’t get to say the most famous words in NASCAR. But he comes pretty darn close.

“I get to say, ‘And now for the most famous words in motorsports (‘Drivers, start your engines!’),” he said. “And, someone else says it.”

Lockemy does get to often introduce the drivers before the green flag waves. He did it as recently as last spring's Goodyear 400.

“I really do get up for that,” Lockemy said. “Because here you are, I’m at the track and I grew up coming to the races on a regular basis, from the time I was in grammar school, high school and then college. And then to think I can come trackside and stand behind the microphone in most cases. We’ve had a ton of guest drivers or people to come up and do the introductions, and that’s fine and dandy.

“Over the years, we’ve added extra pizzazz to what we do and added to the excitement, and that’s the most important thing,” he added. “It’s not like I want to completely hog everything that goes on trackside. I like for there to be different people at trackside. We bring in DJs and get everybody psyched. Racing, as the sport that it is – and it’s my favorite sport, too – is entertainment. And that’s one thing we like to bring to the table as they fire those engines to have good, clean fun and entertainment.”

Every announcer wants to connect with fans. Since Lockemy is from the Pee Dee, he wants to go beyond that.

“Getting to be the PA announcer and then being able to talk to not only the vast race fans, but a lot of people from around the community – many of them are people you know – is an amazing experience,” Lockemy said.

Celebrating Darlington Raceway's history, Lockemy’s outfit this day sports five buttons of past famous Southern 500 drivers.

“We’ve got, of course, one of my all-time favorites, (Timmonsville native and five-time Southern 500 winner) Cale Yarborough. He grew up right here in the neighborhood of (Darlington Raceway),” Lockemy said. “(1992 Southern 500 winner) Darrell Waltrip. I saw him back in the days when Cale gave him the name, ‘Jaws.’

“And then, there's (three-time Southern 500 winner) Dale Earnhardt, of course, who has probably won some of the most iconic races here at the track Too Tough to Tame,” he added. “And then there’s (three-time Southern 500 winner) Bill Elliott, who won that first Winston Million here in 1985. Then, back in (1994), he came into Victory Lane in a car that was overheating. I remember that.”

And then there is the button photo of two-time Southern 500 winner Harry Gant, whose final Southern 500 victory in 1991 made him NASCAR’s oldest to win a Cup race at age 51.

“There was ‘Handsome Harry’ Gant; I’ll never forget him being in Victory Lane, and the question posed to him was, ‘Now that you’ve won (again) here at Darlington, what are you going to do next?’ And of course, everybody wanted him to say, ‘I’m going to Disneyland.’ But he said, ‘I’m going home; I’ve got carpentry work to do.’”

Darlington is the track that separates champions from drivers.

“Anybody and everybody who has ever raced on the NASCAR circuit has to come through Darlington; you’ve got to come through the Lady in Black,” Lockemy said.

Lockemy then talked about his climb to where he is today.

“I started in 1994; Russell Branham (Darlington PR director at the time) came to me and said, ‘I’ve got a job I need you to help me with,’” Lockemy recalled. “And, I thought he wanted me to interview somebody. And he said he wanted me to help out in the PA tower. And that’s when the start-finish line was on the other side. I went up, and guess who was standing there? One of my mentors from radio, Bill Hennecy, from Myrtle Beach. That was so much fun in 1994. If I recall, Dale Earnhardt won that race, the spring race in March.

“Then I thought, ‘Maybe that was it,’” Lockemy said. “But that was 28 years ago.”

Lockemy's motor keeps going. Meanwhile, his daughter (Danielle) is working for NASCAR as manager of track marketing for Darlington, Richmond and Martinsville.