Darlington Raceway, FCA to host charity cycling event

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) have partnered on a charity cycling event, Too Tough To Ride, on May 7.

Too Tough To Ride will host cyclists prior to the Mahindra ROXOR 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on May 7 beginning at 7 a.m. The charity cycling event will benefit the South Carolina Coastal FCA.

“Before the future stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series compete on the track, we’ll welcome cyclists for the first Too Tough To Ride at Darlington Raceway,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “We are proud to partner with our friends at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for this charity cycling event that will kickstart the competition on Saturday morning.”

“We are so excited to continue to move into powerful areas of sport, like cycling, and to do it a racetrack is above and beyond what we could imagine,” said CEO and President of Fellowship of Christian Athletes Shane Williamson. “We are thrilled to partner with Darlington Raceway for this incredible opportunity to benefit further sports ministry in South Carolina.”

At Too Tough To Ride, cyclists will complete two laps on the historic Darlington Raceway track surface prior to exiting the track through the vehicular tunnel and riding on their choice of short (+/- 12 miles + track laps), medium (+/- 42 miles + track laps) or long (+/ 65 miles + track laps) routes. After completing their selected route, they will return for food and fellowship in the parking area at Manheim Darlington.

Registration for Too Tough To Ride includes an event t-shirt, parking, cycling route of choice, lunch and a ticket to the Mahindra ROXOR 200 on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Cyclists can purchase additional tickets for family or friends to attend the Xfinity Series race together as part of the package.

To register and learn more about Too Tough To Ride, visit tootoughtoride.org or darlingtonraceway.com/tootoughtoride. For more information on the FCA, visit www.fca.org.