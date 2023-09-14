DARLINGTON, S.C. -- We’re less than two weeks removed from the recently completed Crown Royal presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend and there is still a buzz surrounding the Pee Dee Region.

For the second straight year and the third time in the past five years, the track was able to announce a sellout crowd for the Cook Out Southern 500. Our loyal and passionate fans from all over the world packed the grandstands for Sunday night’s nationally televised event. There’s no prettier sight around these parts than the sun setting over Turn 4 at Darlington with the stands full and the cars blazing around the Lady in Black at more than 190 miles per hour.

We were blessed that Hurricane Idalia turned eastward on Wednesday of race week. While the track received upwards of six inches of rain, the track’s facility operations team was prepared for the worst and by mid-day Thursday, it was hard to tell that a major storm had passed through the area. The temperature and humidity dropped and we had Chamber of Commerce weather the remainder of the weekend, much to the delight of the thousands of fans that were camping and enjoying all of the festivities that the event had to offer.

Back by popular demand was the NASCAR Car Hauler Parade, which departed Florence-Darlington Technical College at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 and proceeded through downtown Darlington before parking in the Cale Yarborough Garage. Thousands of fans lined the route to cheer on their favorite haulers, with Donnie Allison, one of the newest NASCAR Hall of Fame members, serving as Grand Marshal. Following the hauler parade, we had a rolling concert in the Petty and Pearson Campgrounds, featuring Hartsville native and American Idol participant Preston Duffee. The fans turned out in big numbers to enjoy the sounds provided by Preston and members of his band.

The Fan Midway opened Saturday morning and attracted a strong crowd. Both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series took to the track on Saturday for practice and qualifying. Later in the afternoon, Denny Hamlin drove the Sport Clips Haircuts car to Victory Lane to win the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200. Later that evening, the popular Josh Brannon Band entertained hundreds of fans in the infield campgrounds.

Sunday featured a full slate of activities in the Fan Midway, including driver appearances, a special NASCAR Playoff Q&A with the NBC broadcast crew, and a Q&A with two Congressional Medal of Honor recipients who were guests of the track.

Multi-platinum recording artist Michael Ray treated the fans to a high energy pre-race concert at the start-finish line. The 282nd Army Band from Fort Jackson, SC, performed an exhilarating National Anthem while a pair of F-16’s from the 169th Fighter Wing from McIntire Air Force Base in Columbia, SC, absolutely nailed the flyover.

Kyle Larson held off a hard-charging Tyler Reddick to win the 74th running of the Cook Out Southern 500 and the coveted Johnny Mantz Trophy. It was Larson’s first Cup Series victory at Darlington and earned him a spot in the second round of the playoffs.

On a personal note, I want to thank all the fans who made my final race as Darlington President one for the memory books. Your support, loyalty, friendship and passion mean to the world to me and my family. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your track president for the past eight years. I’m extremely excited about the future of this track and excited that Josh Harris, who has been on our team since earlier this year, will take over the helm in January.

A reminder that Darlington Raceway will host the fifth annual Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K at 8:00 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 16. The event originally scheduled for Aug. 31 was rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Idalia. Brown’s RV Superstore continues as the presenting sponsor with the official race name being the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation. Runners can continue to register for the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K presented by Brown’s RV Superstore online at darlingtonraceway5k.itsyourrace.com.