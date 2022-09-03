DARLINGTON RACEWAY NOTEBOOK: Cook Out Southern 500 is all-around sellout

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 is a sellout not just for the grandstands, but infield, camping and suites at Darlington Raceway.

This is the first Southern 500 without any pandemic restrictions since 2019’s race, which also sold out.

“As the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs start at Darlington Raceway, we are proud to share that our loyal fans have sold out the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway president. “From NASCAR’s return to race during the pandemic to today, we are immensely grateful to our fans and partners for their overwhelming support of our great sport. When the green flag waves for the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, we look forward to sharing another memorable moment with a capacity crowd at the track Too Tough To Tame.”

The Cook Out Southern 500 sellout marks yet another Cup Series sellout this season. Other 2022 sellouts include The DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Cup Series races at Watkins-Glen International (grandstands), Worldwide Technology Raceway, and Phoenix Raceway’s spring Cup Series race and fall’s Cup Series Championship race.

The green flag for the first race of the Cup Series Playoffs in the Cook Out Southern 500 waves on Sunday at 6:19 p.m. The race will be broadcast on USA Network, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Radio.

'Melon Man' once raced in

Watermelon Capital of World

NASCAR Cup racer Ross Chastain, known as the "Melon Man" because he came from a watermelon-farming family in Florida, once raced in an event in Cordele, Ga., known as the Watermelon Capital of the World.

The track, now known as Watermelon Capital Speedway at Crisp Motorsports Park, was also where future Cup stars like Chase Elliott would race while coming through the ranks.

"I did race there one time," Chastain said. "We had to do it once. For us, it was a long trip and not something we wanted to do often. I've been there and watched a lot of races, but we did race there once. And, we finished last."

Logano once again

earns Darlington pole

Goodyear 400 champion Joey Logano won from the pole. He'll try to do that again in Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500.

Logano's lone two pole positions this season were earned at Darlington Raceway.

“I love winning,” Logano said. “When you fire off in the playoffs, you want to have a good start to it. This (No. 1) pit stall here is so important — it really helped us win the race here in the spring. (Crew chief Paul Wolfe) did a good job adjusting on our car from the spring race and even from practice as well. We keep trying to find the speed and got a couple of poles here at Darlington this year.”

On Saturday, Logano earned the pole with a lap of 29.181 seconds (168.521 mph). It was his 24th pole in 498 Cup races.

Christopher Bell will start second, followed by William Byron and Austin Cindric. Cindric was the fastest-qualifying rookie.

Chase's chase

for the crown

Chase Elliott qualified 23rd Saturday.

Elliott, son of three-time Southern 500 winner and 1988 points champ Bill Elliott, may be one to play down his chances to win a second points championship himself. But his crew chief, Alan Gustafson, doesn’t mince words when it comes to his expectations for the playoffs.

“If we don’t make it to Phoenix (the playoff finale), I would be disappointed in any circumstances,” Gustafson said. “That’s always the goal and there are steps along the way; things you want to achieve, benchmarks you want to make. Certainly, we’ve checked quite a few of those boxes.”

Among those goals already accomplished is a regular-season championship, which Elliott won by 130 points over second-place Logano. Elliott won a series-best four races this regular season, two more than any other driver.

Elliott enters the postseason with 40 Playoff points. Second-seeded Logano has 25.

Gustafson, however, says his goals wouldn’t be different, even if Elliott had been one of the final drivers to reach the postseason.

“If we didn’t get bonus points from points positions and only made it in on points, been in Ryan Blaney’s position, Austin Dillon’s or whoever … if we were in that same position, our expectation would be to make it to Phoenix," Gustafson said. "The position we’re in now, that’s certainly the case.”