DARLINGTON, S.C. – A few of Sunday’s Goodyear 400 drivers are already placed in NASCAR immortality.

Past Darlington winners Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, Ryan Newman and Kyle Larson are among NASCAR’s top 75 drivers of all time.

“It’s obviously an incredible honor, especially when you look at the other drivers that are on the list and to have your name involved with those guys – a lot of them are ones I grew up watching racing and some that I raced against,” said the two-time Cup points champ Logano, who won last year’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. “A lot of them I remember the first few years of my career kicking my butt and thinking, ‘Boy, I just hope I’m in the sport. Forget being on a list like this.’ I was talking to Walt Czarnecki this week. Afterwards he called me and congratulated me and I thought, ‘You know what? This is really kind of our award because I would never have made it if it wasn’t for you.’ It’s really a shared thing. I was this close to not having a Cup ride and you look at the last 11 years – to rack up enough stats to make that list is pretty cool for me.”

Busch, winner of the 2008 Southern 500 (the youngest to win it), is also a two-time points champ and is on the list with his older brother, Kurt Busch.

“Yeah, I guess to answer ‘did I expect that’ – yeah, I did,” Kyle Busch answered after being asked if he expected to be on this list. “So it wasn’t necessarily going to be a surprise, but I feel like it’s a cool honor and a humbling one in that to be a part of that group, just with my past successes and all the people that have brought me to this point of my career. It wouldn’t have been possible without the very beginning of time, racing in Las Vegas in legend cars and late models, all the way through the ranks to get to the top. And then all the great team members that I’ve worked with from HMS, JGR and now RCR. Obviously you take that as much as you can with the accolade and the things that you’ve done. To say that you’ve had a really good career is great. Obviously hopefully it’s not over.”

Three of the top 75 have ties to Florence County: Five-time Southern 500 winner Cale Yarborough, 1970 Southern 500 winner Buddy Baker and two-time Xfinity Series champ Sam Ard.

Newman happy

to be back

Newman will compete in his first Cup race since 2021. He will now make select starts for Rick Ware Racing.

The 45-year-old Newman won 18 times and made 725 starts in NASCAR's top series, but his most recent was the Phoenix race to end his 2021 season with Roush Fenway Racing. He made a couple of starts last year in the Whelen Modified Tour.

It’s fun to be back and at my favorite racetrack,” Newman said. “I will say that the practice and qualifying session was less dynamic than I thought it was gonna be. The changes from the old car, the shifting and all that stuff, I felt like I adapted to all that stuff rather quickly, but the track is still my favorite, so that made it a lot easier. It’s easier to dance with a girl that knows how to dance.”

Newman’s throwback scheme pays tribute to his first victory during his 2002 rookie year.

After being asked what a successful Sunday will look like, Newman had his answer.

“I’ll let you know on Monday,” Newman said. “Realistically, I feel like today has been successful and I feel like if we can just progress from where we are today and our competitive level, then Sunday will hopefully take care of itself. I don’t come here expecting to win or lead the most laps or anything like that. I’m realistic in those thoughts, but, ultimately, if we have the opportunity to just keep moving forward in the field and have good execution.”

Keselowski takes

the 5th position

2018 Southern 500 champion Brad Keselowski will start fifth in Sunday’s race. He talked Saturday about how his qualifying went.

“We were a little free, but we had a shot at the pole,” he said. “I swung for the fence and got it. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the pole, it was the fence, but, all in all, a top 10 starting spot for tomorrow. We want more than that, but it wasn’t a bad deal. It’s just small, cosmetic stuff to the car and we’ll just patch it up and race Sunday.”

Logano looks

to All-Star race

Logano was asked his thoughts about the upcoming all-star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, which will host its first Cup event since 1996.

“I think the atmosphere is gonna be amazing. I mean, you’ve got two throwback weekends in a row if you ask me," Logano said. "You’ve got this weekend, which is great, and then you’re gonna get North Wilkesboro, which is the most hyped race of the year. That’s the race everyone has been talking about, kind of like the Clash before there was the Clash. What’s it gonna be like right before we went there the first time? Now it’s North Wilkesboro and what’s it gonna be like? Everyone has talked about it. I’m pretty excited to get up there and see what the racing is like. You’ve got a million bucks on the line. It doesn’t matter where you race, it's gonna be intense and exciting, but I think the nostalgia of going back there and that excitement that a lot of fans and competitors have as well has added a piece, for sure.”