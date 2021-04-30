Darlington Raceway partners with Dead On Tools

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway welcomes Dead On Tools as an official partner with the track "Too Tough To Tame."

As part of the partnership, Dead On Tools is now the Official Tool Belt of Darlington Raceway. The brand will also have substantial signage at the Lady in Black this season at pit exit and front stretch, track walls and a Turn 2 track facing billboard.

“Darlington Raceway is the track 'Too Tough To Tame', so partnering with a brand like Dead On Tools known for making strong, innovative products is a great combination,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We look forward to welcoming Dead On Tools as part of the Darlington Raceway family for both NASCAR Cup Series race weekends this season.”

Dead On Tools is an entitlement partner at Martinsville Speedway for the Dead On Tools 250, which is the penultimate NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race, on Saturday, Oct. 30. Dead On Tools is also the Official Hand Tool & Tool Belt of Martinsville Speedway.

“We could not be more thrilled to partner with the track Too Tough To Tame,” said Brian Ranallo, Marketing Manager for Dead On Tools. “The atmosphere at Darlington Raceway is unmatched, and we are proud to be an official partner at a track that pairs perfectly with Dead On Tools.”