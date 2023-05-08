DARLINGTON, S.C. — There’s certainly a buzz in NASCAR after Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson’s postrace fight Sunday at Kansas.

Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp put his spin on it as the sport now shifts its attention toward the track Too Tough to Tame, site of NASCAR’s official throwback celebration this weekend.

“We’re going to call it the ‘Throwdown at the Throwback,’” Tharp quipped. “That’s what we’re going to refer that to.”

Three-time Darlington Cup winner Denny Hamlin actually took the checkered flag at Kansas after passing Kyle Larson down the stretch. But most of Monday’s chatter has been about that fight.

“Denny Hamlin pushing (Larson) out of the way, that was certainly exciting,” Tharp said. “And as for the extra-curricular activities with Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson, this is an emotional sport and tempers flare sometimes. But that’s how it’s been since the very beginning of our sport. That’s what sets it apart from some of the others.

“Those are two, young aggressive drivers who had a little bit of a misunderstanding out there and it got caught on national TV; that’s just part of it,” he added. “We didn’t mind that one bit.”

This throwback weekend will celebrate NASCAR’s 75th birthday, and many of the sport’s top 75 living drivers are expected to make appearances.

Legends Mario Andretti and Richard Petty are attending, with Andretti here Friday and Petty here on Saturday and Sunday.

“When you talk about racing legends worldwide, two names that come to mind are Mario Andretti and Richard Petty,” Tharp said.

Hershel McGriff, the highest finisher from the first Cook Out Southern 500 still alive, is also expected to be at Darlington on Sunday.

“Something like this may not ever happen again,” Tharp said. “It’s a chance for the fans to see the best of the best, and we’re going to put those drivers out there on the midway and they’re going to do autographs and do Q-As. Some will even be in Saturday’s parade. It’s going to be a spectacle to have all these drivers together at one place at one time.”

Each of NASCAR’s series will compete at Darington this weekend. The trucks’ Buckle Up South Carolina 200 is 7:30 p.m. Friday (on FS1). The Xfinity Series’ Shriners Children’s 200 is 1:30 p.m. Saturday (Fox), and the Cup Series’ Goodyear 400 is 3 p.m. Sunday (FS1).

Although September’s Southern 500 was a sellout, tickets are still available for Sunday’s Cup race.

“We’ve got a limited number of tickets available,” Tharp said. “We certainly plan on having a large crowd. This is still a relatively new event. It’s really the second year we haven’t had any kind of pandemic restrictions. Our fans have really stepped up, and we’d love for them to keep stepping up.”

Since 2020, Darlington has returned to hosting more than one Cup race per year. The last time before that was 2004.

“It’s been a real shot in the arm for the race track to get our second date back,” Tharp said. “That was a real plus. We just encourage the fans to support both of our weekends. The economic impact these events have on the Pee Dee region is enormous. Darlington certainly is in very good shape right now, and I think the future is very promising for this race track.”