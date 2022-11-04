DARLINGTON RACEWAY PRESIDENT KERRY THARP: Ford driver will win Cup crown

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The field is complete and the stage is set for an exciting NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

Phoenix’s one-mile layout will be the site for all three NASCAR National Series championship races Nov. 4-6. If the championship events are anything like the regular season competition that we’ve seen, it should be a weekend to remember in the Arizona desert.

The four championship contenders in the Cup Series offer an intriguing mixture of familiarity and novelty. Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, is the veteran of the quartet at the age of 32 and is in his 15th season of Cup Series competition. He is the 2018 Cup Series champion and has posted 30 career Cup Series wins. He is a two-time winner at Phoenix (2016 & 2020) and has qualified for the NASCAR Playoffs in nine of the 14 seasons he has competed at the sport’s highest level.

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Chevrolet, won the series crown in 2020, and is in his eighth fulltime season at the Cup level. He has five victories this season and 18 for his career. His lone win at Phoenix came during his championship season in 2020. He the youngest driver in the Championship Four at the age of 26.

Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, is making his first appearance in the championship round. Facing the brink of elimination in both the Round of 12 and the Round of 8, Bell pulled off walk-off victories at both the Charlotte ROVAL and Martinsville to advance to the championship. The 27-year-old has three Cup victories this season and four for his career. Phoenix has been a difficult track for Bell in the past. In five series starts he’s collected just two top 10 finishes.

Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, is likewise making his initial appearance in the championship finale. The driver nicknamed the “Melon Man” due to his family’s history as watermelon farmers in Florida, turned in one of the sport’s most memorable last lap maneuvers last Sunday at Martinsville. Needing to make up at least two spots on the White Flag lap, the 29-year-old held it wide-open as he ran against the outside wall and passed enough cars in Turns 3 and 4 to lock himself into the Championship 4 Round. The unthinkable move sent social media platforms into a frenzy and instantly elevated Chastain’s national profile to a significantly higher level. Chastain, now in his sixth season of Cup racing, has two career victories, both coming this season.

Four unique drivers from four different race teams. That sounds like to me the recipe for an exciting race Sunday afternoon at Phoenix. While my heart is pulling for Chastain to continue his Cinderella Story, my head says to go with Logano to win both the race and his second career Cup Series Championship.

MY PICK TO WIN THE NCS CHAMPIONSHIP – JOEY LOGANO

NASCAR’s two other National Series will be crowning champions over the weekend. In the NASCAR XFINITY Series, there will be three drivers from JR Motorsports competing for the title – Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, and Josh Berry. They will be competing against Joe Gibbs Racing’s Ty Gibbs, who ruffled a few feathers with his aggressive driving style last Saturday at Martinsville, as he wrecked his JGR teammate Brandon Jones on the final lap to capture the victory. The fact that Jones will be moving on to drive at JR Motorsports next season certainly doesn’t leave Gibbs with any allies on the track. Gragson, who will move up to the Cup Series next season and drive for Petty GMS Racing, has been the hottest driver in the series this season with eight wins to his credit and I foresee him finishing the year with the ultimate prize.

MY PICK TO WIN THE NXS CHAMPIONSHIP – NOAH GRAGSON

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will also have its championship this weekend at Phoenix. ThorSport Racing teammates Ty Majeski and Ben Rhodes will battle it out against Zane Smith from Front Row Motorsports and Chandler Smith from Kyle Busch Motorsports. Rhodes is the defending series champion, while Zane Smith has finished runner-up for the title the past two seasons. Chandler Smith has three wins on the year and is making his first Championship 4 appearance.

MY PICK TO WIN THE NCWTS CHAMPIONSHIP – ZANE SMITH

Fans in this area need to mark their calendars for Saturday, Nov. 19 as Darlington Raceway will host its final Track Laps for Charity event. For just $20 or the donation of an unwrapped new toy, fans can drive three laps around the track Too Tough To Tame. Proceeds will go to the Toys For Tots.