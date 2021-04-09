DARLINGTON RACEWAY PRESIDENT KERRY THARP: One month away from NASCAR's official throwback weekend

We are closing in on one month from our celebrated Throwback Weekend on May 7-9. All three NASCAR national series will be participating as teams, fans, sponsors, and the media will be celebrating the past, present and future of the sport. The teams are beginning to roll out their throwback paint schemes and the excitement is beginning to build around our event. Tickets are on sale for all three races: the LiftKits4Less.com 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race is set for Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.; the Steakhouse Elite 200 Xfinity Series race is scheduled for Saturday, May 8 at 1 p.m.; and the green flag will drop on the Cup Series race at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 9. To get your tickets, visit www.darlingtonraceway.com or call 866-459-7223.

Receiving our second race date is a tremendous boost for this community, region and state. A recent economic impact study conducted by Dr. Tom Regan of the University of South Carolina College of Hospitality, Retail & Sport Management, showed the direct and indirect economic impact of the Labor Day race weekend at Darlington was in excess of $64 million annually. Of that economic influx, approximately $58 million impacted the Pee Dee Region. Considering the fact that Darlington will be hosting two race weekends in 2021, that annual economic impact will likely double.

Two of the most asked questions I have received since I came to Darlington in the summer of 2016 were “when are we getting our second race date back” and “when are we bringing the trucks back?” Fortunately, we are able to have both of these requests fulfilled this year. I encourage our fans to step up and support our May 7-9 race weekend with their attendance in the grandstands. That display of passion and enthusiasm will go a long way in Darlington being able to host two race weekends annually moving forward. Let’s show people that our fans are definitely Too Tough To Tame.