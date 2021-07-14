Darlington Raceway, S.C. Education Lottery partner on race weekend sponsorship

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Education Lottery announced a partnership Wednesday on the presenting rights to the traditional Labor Day Race Weekend on Sept. 4-5.

The official name of the fall race weekend will be the Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The weekend will feature the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m. and for the first time in track history a NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader on Sunday, Sept. 5 with the second race in the Round of 10 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs at 1:30 p.m. and the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in the 72nd running of the famed Cook Out Southern 500 at 6 p.m.

“The South Carolina Education Lottery has been making an impact in the lives of students since 2002, so we are proud to welcome them as the presenting sponsor of the traditional Darlington Raceway Labor Day Race Weekend presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “As part of the sponsorship, we will continue to work together to support the South Carolina Education Lottery’s mission to enhance education across the Palmetto State.”