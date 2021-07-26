Darlington Raceway to host Track Laps for Charity event & car show Aug. 21

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway will offer fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around the iconic 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval with Track Laps for Charity on Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For a donation of $20 per car, fans will drive three laps around the track "Too Tough to Tame" to support Blessings in a Backpack.
“Blessings in a Backpack is an organization that is serving communities across the nation to help end childhood hunger,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “We are proud to support this outstanding organization by welcoming our loyal fans to the track Too Tough To Tame for a fun community event to benefit a worthy cause.”
This is the third Track Laps for Charity event of the year as Darlington Raceway continues to partner with organizations making a difference in communities. The first two Track Laps for Charity benefited Donate Life South Carolina with Sport Clips, the Official Hair Care Service Provider of Darlington Raceway, in June.
“Blessings in a Backpack is thrilled to partner with our friends at Darlington Raceway,” said Beth Bush, director of athletic partnerships. “In an effort to spread awareness on childhood hunger, Blessings and Darlington Shares will impact the Darlington community by providing over 1,300 hunger-free weekends through donations made at the Track laps for Charity event.”
As a leader in the movement to end childhood hunger, Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for school-aged children across the United States who might otherwise go hungry. With over 13 million children experiencing food insecurity, one in six children may be struggling with access to food. To learn more about Blessings in a Backpack and get involved in your community, visit www.blessingsinabackpack.org.
Darlington Raceway will also host a Classic Car Show on Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Car owners can enter their favorite vintage or new cars in the Classic Car Show.
Each car entry will receive track laps following Track Laps for Charity, a dash plaque and a ticket to the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 4. The best cars at the Classic Car Show will be eligible for awards and prizes.
Car owners can pre-register for the Classic Car Show online for $30 or on the day of the event for $40. The first 50 registrants will get a free photo with their car in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane. To register in advance or learn more about the Classic Car Show, visit www.darlingtonraceway.com/events/classiccarshow.
Darlington will open its gates at 8 a.m. for the Classic Car Show and 11 a.m. for Track Laps for Charity. Fans will enter the track through the Gate 39A tunnel entrance off of Highway 151. To participate in Track Laps, fans must abide by the following rules and restrictions:
* All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.
* Driver and passengers must sign Track Laps for Charity and COVID-19 waivers in the presence of track personnel.
* All participants must adhere to South Carolina state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.
* Passenger vehicles only; motorcycles are not permitted.
* Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Darlington Raceway personnel with a lead and chase vehicle.
* Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.
* For the safety of fans and staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants in Track Laps for Charity must remain inside their vehicles at all times.
* Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Darlington Raceway will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.
For more information on Track Laps for Charity, visit www.darlingtonraceway.com/tracklaps. To learn about Darlington Shares, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation, go to www.darlingtonraceway.com/darlington-shares.