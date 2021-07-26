Darlington Raceway to host Track Laps for Charity event & car show Aug. 21

As a leader in the movement to end childhood hunger, Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for school-aged children across the United States who might otherwise go hungry. With over 13 million children experiencing food insecurity, one in six children may be struggling with access to food. To learn more about Blessings in a Backpack and get involved in your community, visit www.blessingsinabackpack.org.

Darlington Raceway will also host a Classic Car Show on Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Car owners can enter their favorite vintage or new cars in the Classic Car Show.

Each car entry will receive track laps following Track Laps for Charity, a dash plaque and a ticket to the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 4. The best cars at the Classic Car Show will be eligible for awards and prizes.

Car owners can pre-register for the Classic Car Show online for $30 or on the day of the event for $40. The first 50 registrants will get a free photo with their car in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane. To register in advance or learn more about the Classic Car Show, visit www.darlingtonraceway.com/events/classiccarshow.

