Darlington Raceway to install new seating at Pearson Tower

DALRLINGTON, S.C. − As part of Darlington Raceway's effort to continually enhance its fan experience, Pearson Tower will have new modern seats installed prior to NASCAR’s return for the spring race weekend.

Pearson Tower’s new larger, more comfortable stadium-style chairback seats with cup holders will enhance the look and feel of the historic track for fans in attendance. The new modern seats will replace the smaller, galvanized metal chairs that had been in use for decades.

Ticket holders with seats in Pearson Tower will receive the same pricing in the modernized seats as offered in the previous seats.

A ribbon-cutting for the new modernized grandstand is planned for the spring of 2023. A limited amount of the historic Pearson Tower seats will be available for fans to purchase as keepsakes to support Darlington Shares. More details to come in the future.

This weekend Darlington Raceway will offer fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around the iconic 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval with Track Laps for Charity on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For a donation of $20 or an unwrapped toy per car, fans will drive three laps around the track Too Tough to Tame to support Toys for Tots and Darlington Shares. For more information on Saturday’s Track Laps for Charity, visit www.darlingtonraceway.com/events/tracklaps/.

As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, Darlington Raceway will host the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series on May 12-14 and the first Xfinity Series and the first race of the Cup Series Playoffs, the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500, over Labor Day weekend on Sept. 2-3, 2023.

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com.