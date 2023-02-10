DARLINGTON, S.C. – As Darlington Raceway continues to enhance its fan experience, historic Pearson Tower has been undergoing an off-season project to install new modern seats prior to NASCAR’s return for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR on May 12-14.

Pearson Tower’s new larger, more comfortable stadium-style chairback seats with cup holders will enhance the look and feel of the historic track for fans in attendance.

A limited number of the historic seats from Pearson Tower will be made available for fans to purchase. There are varying quantities of single chairs, double chairs and set of four chairs available for purchase. Prices for single chairs are $50 and double chairs are $90. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Darlington Shares, a donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation.

Seats can be purchased at https://offer.fevo.com/darsouvenirs-jcna5ni-320862b?fevoUri=darsouvenirs-jcna5ni-320862b%2F.

“Darlington Raceway has one of the best pure race experiences in motorsports, but we are always looking for ways to enhance our fan experience,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “We look forward to welcoming fans back to the renovated Pearson Tower for the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR.”

In the fall, Darlington will host the Sport Clips VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 3:30 p.m. and start the Cup Series Playoffs with the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500 over Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. The race will be the first race in the Round of 16 of the Cup Series Playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.