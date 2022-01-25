Darlington rallies, holds off South Florence for 33-31 victory

Joseph McMillan, Quay Dickens and Rodney Lesane all connected on 3-pointers in the opening quarter as the Bruins built a 13-6 lead.

“Proud of my guys the way we came out,” South Florence coach Aaron Stevens said. “Been talking all week about just moving the ball. The ball’s got to have energy – the ball’s got to move side to side. We’ve got to move the ball better. I thought we did that early on in the game.”

The Bruins increased their lead to 20-10 right before halftime, but Lewis’ trey cut the deficit to 20-13 right before the horn sounded.

The second half was a different story for the Falcons as they started things on a 5-0 run and trailed just 22-21 entering the final stanza.

“They switched to zone (defense) in the second half − completely changed the game,” Stevens said. “I felt like they struggled a little bit playing man-to-man against us and we were scoring, so they went zone. Hats off to them.”

The change in defense also came with a renewed since of urgency on the boards as DHS turned a rebounding disadvantage in the first half into an advantage in the second.