Darlington rallies, holds off South Florence for 33-31 victory

FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s been a rough recent stretch for the Darlington High boys’ basketball team after dropping four of its last five games.
The start of Tuesday’s contest at South Florence didn’t look promising either as the Falcons fell behind by double digits at one point in the first half.
But sometimes it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.
Led by leading scorer Qua’liek Lewis, Darlington turned things around in the second half and clawed its way back. Lewis connected on a pair of free throws with 12.3 seconds left as DHS was able to rally and hold on for a 33-31 victory.
The Falcons improved to 13-9 overall and 3-5 in Region 6-4A with a Thursday matchup at North Myrtle Beach up next on the schedule. The Bruins fell to 6-12 and 1-7 and will host Wilson on Friday.
“I’m very proud of our guys – the way we fought back,” Darlington coach Bradley Knox said. “We didn’t quit; we didn’t lay down.
“Before we left the school today, we were just talking about being consistent and bouncing back.”
There was not much consistency from the Falcons in the early going as South Florence quickly grabbed the lead and the momentum.
Joseph McMillan, Quay Dickens and Rodney Lesane all connected on 3-pointers in the opening quarter as the Bruins built a 13-6 lead.
“Proud of my guys the way we came out,” South Florence coach Aaron Stevens said. “Been talking all week about just moving the ball. The ball’s got to have energy – the ball’s got to move side to side. We’ve got to move the ball better. I thought we did that early on in the game.”
The Bruins increased their lead to 20-10 right before halftime, but Lewis’ trey cut the deficit to 20-13 right before the horn sounded.
The second half was a different story for the Falcons as they started things on a 5-0 run and trailed just 22-21 entering the final stanza.
“They switched to zone (defense) in the second half − completely changed the game,” Stevens said. “I felt like they struggled a little bit playing man-to-man against us and we were scoring, so they went zone. Hats off to them.”
The change in defense also came with a renewed since of urgency on the boards as DHS turned a rebounding disadvantage in the first half into an advantage in the second.
“That’s the name of the game, you know especially toward the end of the season,” Knox said. “If you want to play deep in the playoffs, you’ve got to be able to rebound the basketball and take care of the basketball.”
South was able to maintain its slim lead, however, until the 2:41 mark when Michael Green’s bucket tied the game at 29-29. From there, Lewis sank all four of his free throw attempts in the final two minutes – including a pair with 12.3 seconds remaining to give the Falcons the lead.
The Bruins moved up the court and called timeout following the shots, but their last-second play wound up resulting in a turnover as Darlington held on for the win.
Lewis finished with a game-high 18 points for Darlington. Dickens led SFHS with 11.
DARLINGTON (33)
Qua’liek Lewis 18, Cotton 7, Keith 4, Green 4.
SOUTH FLORENCE (31)
Quay Dickens 11, Moorer 9, Lesane 6, McMillan 3, Blocker 2.