Darlington softball outlasts May River 13-7

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington High softball team will get a second – and possibly third – shot at North Augusta.

The Falcons outlasted May River 13-7 on Wednesday in a 4A state playoff elimination game, setting up a rematch with the Yellow Jackets on Friday at North Augusta, which won the first meeting 4-0.

Darlington (20-4) will have to win twice in order to win the district and advance to the lower state finals.

DHS scored six runs across the fifth and sixth innings, thanks in part to several miscues by the Sharks.

That was the difference as both offenses came through big early. After the Falcons jumpe to a 2-0 lead, MRHS battled back and tied the game on a solo homer from Reilly Wake in the top of the third.

The lead was short-lived as Darlington exploded for five runs in its next at bat. Sharks pitchers walked five batters in the inning and Alayna Williamson came through with the big hit – a two-run single.

But May River responded with its own five-run frame next inning as Giovana Rodriguez and Casey Laing each had two-run singles.

Falcons starter Madie Andrews shut the door the rest of the way though. She struck out five and walked two in seven innings.

Andrews also had three hits to lead DHS with two RBI. Williamson had two hits and drove in four, adding another two-run single in the sixth. Amber Rogers and Naya Jones had two hits each for the Falcons as well.

