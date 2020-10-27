Darlington, West Florence aim to fix recent mistakes for Thursday tilt

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They’ve been in a lot of games this year, so we’re just looking to hopefully be close and competitive in the third and fourth quarters and try to win a football game.”

One way to do that will be to make plays on offense, Jennings said. Darlington has seen a lot of production out of its passing game, with quarterback Deuce Hudson throwing for 698 yards and two scores. The Falcons have plenty of weapons on the outside, too, led by Dae Dae Bowens (187 yards) and Tre’Quan Scott (154 yards, TD).

"We felt like they were able to really crowd the box last year, and we weren’t able to take advantage of some shots (downfield) that presented themselves,” Jennings said. “This year, we feel like we have an identity on offense. We don’t always execute, but we have an identity.”

That identity stood out to Jenerette on film, too.

“Seems like every game, they’re making plays and coming out strong to start,” he said. “We’ve got to be ready to go early. (Hudson) is a really good player, and they’ve got wide receivers that can go up and get it and they take shots.

“Super-impressed with their athletes, and they’re better up front than people give them credit for. I just hope they don’t figure it all out against us.”