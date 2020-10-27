Darlington, West Florence aim to fix recent mistakes for Thursday tilt

FLORENCE, S.C. – Darlington’s football team has had nearly two weeks to work on tightening up some things for its final two games of the season.
West Florence, meanwhile, has had a shorter week than normal as the Knights get set to face a well-rested Falcons team at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
Darlington (0-4, 0-4 Region 6-4A) is still seeking its first victory of the season while West (3-2, 2-2) is looking to get back in the win column after its second-half surge against North Myrtle Beach came up short last Friday.
“We’ve got to play better offensively,” Knights coach Jody Jenerette said of his squad. “Twenty-one points is not going to cut it. The last couple weeks we really haven’t played that well up front or anywhere on offense honestly.”
West Florence is still averaging 226.8 yards per game rushing the ball, led by Terry McKithen and George Derrick Floyd. The duo has combined for 893 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns.
“West Florence was a physical team last year and we didn’t match their physicality,” Falcons coach Raymond Jennings said. “… They’re a hard-nosed football team. They’re going to run that football and they’re going to try to formation you to death and take the shots that you give them.
“They’ve been in a lot of games this year, so we’re just looking to hopefully be close and competitive in the third and fourth quarters and try to win a football game.”
One way to do that will be to make plays on offense, Jennings said. Darlington has seen a lot of production out of its passing game, with quarterback Deuce Hudson throwing for 698 yards and two scores. The Falcons have plenty of weapons on the outside, too, led by Dae Dae Bowens (187 yards) and Tre’Quan Scott (154 yards, TD).
"We felt like they were able to really crowd the box last year, and we weren’t able to take advantage of some shots (downfield) that presented themselves,” Jennings said. “This year, we feel like we have an identity on offense. We don’t always execute, but we have an identity.”
That identity stood out to Jenerette on film, too.
“Seems like every game, they’re making plays and coming out strong to start,” he said. “We’ve got to be ready to go early. (Hudson) is a really good player, and they’ve got wide receivers that can go up and get it and they take shots.
“Super-impressed with their athletes, and they’re better up front than people give them credit for. I just hope they don’t figure it all out against us.”
Making more plays in the secondary will be key for the Knights as a couple of busted coverages the past few weeks have led to big plays by the opposing teams.
“We’ve blown four coverages in two weeks, so that’s something that’s got to be looked at and worked on,” Jenerette said. “… It’s not real complicated what the problems are, but we’ve got to put everything together and fix it.”
