Darlington's appeal to move to 3A passes

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Class 4A executive committee voted 9-1 to uphold an appeal by Darlington High School to move from 4A to 3A beginning next season.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Later in the afternoon, the 3A executive committee also approved by a 9-1 vote to allow the Falcons to go from Region 6-4A to Region 6-3A.
Darlington will be in a region comprised of Camden, Lakewood, Crestwood, Lake City and Marlboro County. Manning, who was originally slated to be in that same region, will move to Region 7-3A.
WILL BE UPDATED
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
jdriggers
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today