Darlington's appeal to move to 3A passes
PREP ATHLETICS

Darlington's appeal to move to 3A passes

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Class 4A executive committee voted 9-1 to uphold an appeal by Darlington High School to move from 4A to 3A beginning next season.

Later in the afternoon, the 3A executive committee also approved by a 9-1 vote to allow the Falcons to go from Region 6-4A to Region 6-3A.

Darlington will be in a region comprised of Camden, Lakewood, Crestwood, Lake City and Marlboro County. Manning, who was originally slated to be in that same region, will move to Region 7-3A.

