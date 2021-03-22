Darlington's Heilbronn approved as new North Myrtle Beach athletic director

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“A simple conversation led to all this,” he said. “When I put in for it, I was thinking to myself that this could be good interview experience down the line, not thinking in the end that I’d end up with the job.”

But Heilbronn has had multiple years of experience across multiple sports. He had spent the past 13 seasons coaching track and basketball – including the last 10 at Darlington.

He was named the Falcons’ assistant A.D. this past season, and credits Darlington A.D. Michael Jordan with gaining valuable experience.

“Coach Jordan has really done a good job of helping gain experience with him as the assistant A.D.,” Heilbronn said. “He’s given me a lot of different responsibilities and helped train me as best as he could and as fast as he could.

“…I’m very grateful to (DHS Principal Cortney Gehrke) and coach Jordan for giving me the opportunity to lead the program the last few years.”

The Falcon boys' basketball team went 48-18 with Heilbronn guiding the team. Darlington reached the 2019 4A lower state final and reached the second round in 2020.