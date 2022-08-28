Darrell Waltrip's rain dance endures 30 years later

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Thirty years ago, Darrell Waltrip literally danced his way into the record books − both for NASCAR and Darlington Raceway.

Entering the 1992 Southern 500, all Waltrip wanted was a victory to top off an already legendary career that would improve his overall mark to 84 career wins.

As rain caused a delay with none other than 45-year-old Waltrip in the lead, he would do whatever was necessary to keep the cars from coming back on the track.

So he danced ... a rain dance.

And lo and behold, it worked. What became the final Cup victory in Waltrip’s career was achieved.

“That's the best rain dance I've ever done," Waltrip told reporters after his 1992 win. “That's the best that leg has felt in a couple of years. When it started raining and we were leading the thing, I thought, 'I can't be that lucky. It probably won't rain that long. We'll go back and pit and see what happens.' I have to give credit to the man upstairs today, because it rained and we were up front.”

Waltrip, who won four Darlington spring races (’77, ’79, ’81, '84), is now in the NASCAR Hall of Fame and has gone on to a successful television career as an analyst in the booth with Mike Joy for Fox Sports (Waltrip retired from broadcasting in 2019).

But make no mistake about it. If Waltrip – a three-time Cup Series champion – had not won the Southern 500, he would have sensed a void in his career.

“I wanted to win the Southern 500 because it means a lot. ... I don't care if it has an asterisk beside it, I won the sucker. It's been on my mind ever since I won the Daytona 500 in 1989,” Waltrip said.

Talking with Darlington media in 2017, Waltrip still can’t get over that moment.

“It was an interesting day; we didn’t have the best car,” Waltrip said. “Seemed like sometimes you’re better off that way at a lot of race tracks – you don’t have the fastest car, but things seem to work out.”

Simply put, sometimes things go one driver’s way.

"Davey (Allison) had a fast car, Alan Kulwicki had a fast car,” Waltrip said in 2017. “There were a number that were a little bit better than us; we were just fair, mediocre. We could keep up but didn’t lead much. If you asked people, 'Does DW have a chance?' they’d probably have said, 'No.'

“A number of times I had a car to beat in the Southern 500, had really good cars and something would go wrong. Just different things at different times, and nothing really panned out. So '92, that was really interesting.”

Waltrip, nicknamed “Jaws” by Timmonsville native (and five-time Southern 500 winner) Cale Yarborough after Waltrip caused a crash that wiped them out of the 1977 Southern 500, had found redemption – in more ways than one.

Three years earlier, Waltrip had a chance to win the Winston Million by taking the checkered flag in the Southern 500. But the Lady in Black got the upper hand.

“Like this old girl will do, she reached out and grabbed me that day, so I wasn’t able to capitalize,” Waltrip recalled.

But he wanted another crack at Darlington.

And another.

And another.

Then that day, Sept. 6, 1992, it was Waltrip who danced – and then walked away with a coveted Southern 500 trophy.