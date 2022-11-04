Darren Lloyd propels No. 4 West Florence to 52-27 win

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Remember West Florence coach Jody Jenerette talking about his team at a crossroads last week?

On Friday, those crossroads were trampled by Darren Lloyd.

The senior rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns during the first half, and the fourth-ranked Knights rolled to a 52-27 victory over Lugoff-Elgin in the first round of the SCHSL's Class 4A playoffs. West hosts Myrtle Beach in next Friday's second round.

West was 9-0 in the regular season before losing 45-14 to top-ranked South Florence last week. After the game, Jenerette explained his team was at a crossroads, and he was curious to see how the Knights would respond.

They responded with a vengeance.

After accounting for 33 yards total offense during the first quarter, West accounted for 292 during the second for a 31-7 halftime lead.

Not long after the Demons scored first on a 63-yard touchdown pass from Jake Morris to Zaquawn Murphy, it was all West after that. And it started with a 54-yard scoring run by Deuce Hudson.

The Knights took the lead for good after Kelvin Hunter blocked a Sky Harter punt, and Jaylon Turner recovered it in the end zone.

Lloyd then took command with touchdown runs of 41 and 26 yards, both on fourth down. Lloyd had 177 rushing yards and two TDs at halftime and finished with 360 yards and five touchdowns at game's end.

West started its final first-half possession at its own 22. After a 12-yard run by Lloyd, Hudson completed a 46-yard pass to Bryson Graves which put the Knights at the Demon 20. Sam Spence then kicked a 37-yard field goal to close out the first half.

L-E;0;7;14;6--27

WF;0;31;21;0--52

SECOND QUARTER

L-E -- Zaquawn Murphy 63 pass from Jake Morris (Ell Branham kick), 11:25

WF -- Deuce Hudson 54 run (Sam Spence kick), 11:05

WF -- Jaylon Turner blocked-punt recovery in end zone (Spence kick), 8:50

WF -- Darren Lloyd 41 run (Spence kick), 5:22

WF -- Lloyd 26 run (Spence kick ), 2:01

WF -- Spence 37 FG, :00

THIRD QUARTER

WF -- Lloyd 37 run (Spence kick), 11:09

L-E -- Sky Harter 14 run (Branham kick), 9:44

L-E -- Harter 3 run (Branham kick), 7:10

WF -- Lloyd 39 run (Spence kick), 5:13

WF -- Lloyd 75 run (Spence kick), 1:27

FOURTH QUARTER

L-E -- Keith Carter 16 run (pass failed), :7.6

