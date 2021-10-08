Davis, FMU volleyball sweep Valkyries

FLORENCE, S.C. – Junior outside hitter Gracie Davis pounded out 15 kills with a .400 hitting percentage to lead Francis Marion University to a three-game sweep (25-15, 25-22, 25-11) of visiting Converse University on Friday in Conference Carolinas volleyball action.

FMU remains the only unbeaten squad in conference play with an East Division-leading 7-0 mark. The Patriots improve to 11-8 overall with their seventh consecutive win, the longest streak since the 2013 team won 10-in-a-row.

Francis Marion will host its annual Dig Pink match on Saturday morning when FMU entertains Belmont Abbey College at 11 a.m. Admission is free and fans are encouraged to wear pink. All spectators are required to wear a mask.

Davis, a native of Myrtle Beach, registered her kill total on only 30 swings and added three blocks and three digs. Graduate student Kayla Arthur registered nine kills and in the process surpassed the 900-kill mark for her career.

Sophomore setter Kaylee Gillespie handed out 35 assists on only 87 sets and dug up 11 balls for her team-leading 10th double-double of the season. Sophomore Lexi Albright led FMU with 16 digs and was perfect on 14 serve receptions, while freshman libero Zoie Larkins tallied 10 digs.