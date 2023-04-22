HARTSVILLE, S.C. – It’s been a learning process in the circle this season for Hartsville High’s pitching staff.

But if Friday’s game against West Florence is any indication, the lessons are starting to pay big dividends just in time for the postseason.

Red Fox senior Trinity Davis tossed a two-hit shutout at Phyllis Griggs Field as Hartsville earned a 2-0 victory over the Knights and a split of the season series.

HHS (12-6, 7-2) has a key home contest against South Florence on Tuesday in the final Region 6-4A matchup of the year for the Red Foxes. West (11-8, 8-1) will look to bounce back with a win in its final region tilt of the season as well on Tuesday at Myrtle Beach.

But after getting run-ruled against the Knights the first time, it was a very different story Friday for HHS. West managed just five baserunners against Davis – two hits, two walks, one error.

The senior right-hander struck out six and induced seven groundouts and three popouts in seven strong innings.

“I’ve been working really hard hitting in and out on the corner of the plate, especially with my curveball,” Davis said. “And I kept them off balance with my changeup.”

Davis got a lot of chases on her outside curve, Red Fox coach Amber Harvey said, and was able to keep a good-hitting team at bay.

“It’s been a pitch-by-committee all year – you never know who’s going to be hot to get on the mound,” Harvey said. “Trinity just pulled it out for us tonight.”

The only real threat the Knights were able to muster came with two outs in the top of the fifth. Taryn Weatherford reached on an error when the umpire ruled the throw pulled the HHS first baseman off the bag.

Ava Gainey followed with the first basehit of the game for West, putting runners on first and second. But a grounder to shortstop Myah Harvey was flipped to third for the final out.

“She kept us off balance; she did her job,” Knights coach Aundres Perkins said of Davis. “Held us to two hits – caps off to them. They played defense great, they outhit us, they outplayed us flat-out.

“…We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and figure out some things, try to make some adjustments and get ready to go for next week.”

It took a while for the Red Foxes to get to WFHS starter Annie Ruth Eliason, however. She tossed three scoreless frames herself to begin the game – including working around a leadoff bunt single in the bottom of the third.

But the Red Foxes managed to plate the first run thanks to a hard hit ball and a bit of good fortune. Caydon Thompson drew a one-out walk and Emmakate Hudson followed with a sharp liner that hit off of Eliason’s foot and ricocheted into the outfield, putting Thompson at third.

Jamarria Pendergrass then laid down a bunt that was fielded in time to nab her at first, but allowed Thompson to score the first run of the game.

The Red Foxes added another tally in the fifth. Myah Harvey singled to lead off the frame and stole second. After two quick outs, Avarie Easters came through with the big hit of the game – an RBI double to plate Harvey as Hartsville took a 2-0 lead.

“That was really important,” Davis said of the late offense. “I felt so excited to see my teammates score some (runs) for me. That way the pressure on me is lowered as a pitcher.”

Davis pitched like it, too. A pinch-hit, two-out single by Kendra Howle in the top of the seventh accounted for the only baserunner the Knights had across the final two innings.

WF 000 000 0 – 0 2 0

H 000 110 x – 2 5 1

WP – Trinity Davis (7 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 6 K, 2 BB). LP – Annie Ruth Eliason (6 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 10 K, 3 BB, HBP).

LEADING HITTERS – WF: Ava Gainey 1-2; Kendra Howle 1-1. H: Myah Harvey 1-3, SB, R; Avarie Easters 1-3, 2B, RBI; Abigail Byrd 1-3; Caydon Thompson 0-1, 2 BB, R; Emmakate Hudson 1-3; Jamarria Pendergrass 0-3, RBI; Carter Shumate 1-2.

RECORDS: WF 11-8, 8-1. H 12-6, 7-2.