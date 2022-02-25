 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Defending 3A boys champ Trinity Collegiate bows out in SCISA semifinals
top story
PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL

Defending 3A boys champ Trinity Collegiate bows out in SCISA semifinals

SUMTER, S.C. – If there was one Augusta Christian School player that had Mike Teasley concerned, it was D.J. Shine, he said.

The Lions’ sophomore guard will likely have the Trinity Collegiate School coach tossing and turning a few more nights after Friday’s performance in the SCISA 3A state semifinals.

Shine posted a team-high 23 points including nine in the fourth quarter – six of which came at the free throw line in the final minute-plus of play. That helped ACS hold off Trinity, the defending 3A state champ, for a 58-54 victory at the Sumter Civic Center.

The Titans end their reign at 24-8 overall and miss playing for the title for the first time in three seasons. Augusta Christian (22-5) takes on First Baptist on Saturday at 4 p.m. for the 3A crown.

“The young kid (Shine) just played with so much poise; making free throws, making shots,” Teasley said. “Didn’t get rattled. I worried about him coming into that game. I thought he played well.

“I thought we struggled in stretches to score.”

None more so than in the third quarter. Trailing 39-30 early in the second half, Trinity managed just eight points in the third stanza and was down six entering the final period.

“We went through a patch of about three or four minutes where we just couldn’t score,” Teasley said. “Those things limit us. It’s no excuse; I give all the credit to them. We’ve got to be better in those moments to win games at this time of the year in these types of games.”

The Titans didn’t go away quietly, however. In the fourth, Spencer Scott drained a three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining to pull TCS within three, and LeBron Thomas followed with a pair of free throws to make it 52-51 ACS with 1:56 remaining.

But Shine soon took over. He hit both ends of a 1 and 1 to put the Lions back up three, and after a couple of misses by both teams, he went to the line again and made it a five-point advantage with 19.7 seconds left.

Thomas followed by getting a basket and a foul to pull the Titans back within 56-54 with less than 10 seconds remaining, but fouled out on the ensuing ACS inbounds pass as Trinity was trying to save time. He finished with a game-high 30 points and scored more than 1,500 in his high school career.

“LeBron Thomas is the best player in the state in my opinion,” Teasley said. “And so we’re not going to go away. I don’t care what the course of the game is – we’re going to have a chance late to win the game.

“Our kids know that. My staff knows that...but they made plays and we didn’t.”

Shine sank his final two free throws to seal the victory. He combined with Elijah Crawford to post 45 of the Lions’ 58 points.

Aside from Thomas, Dalon Edwards was the only other Titan in double figures as he finished with 12 points.

AUGUSTA CHRISTIAN (58)

D.J. Shine 23, Elijah Crawford 22, Wilson 6, Pratt 5, Smith 2.

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (54)

LeBron Thomas 30, Dalon Edwards 12, Scott 7, Thompson 6.

