Defending 3A boys champ Trinity Collegiate bows out in SCISA semifinals

“We went through a patch of about three or four minutes where we just couldn’t score,” Teasley said. “Those things limit us. It’s no excuse; I give all the credit to them. We’ve got to be better in those moments to win games at this time of the year in these types of games.”

The Titans didn’t go away quietly, however. In the fourth, Spencer Scott drained a three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining to pull TCS within three, and LeBron Thomas followed with a pair of free throws to make it 52-51 ACS with 1:56 remaining.

But Shine soon took over. He hit both ends of a 1 and 1 to put the Lions back up three, and after a couple of misses by both teams, he went to the line again and made it a five-point advantage with 19.7 seconds left.

Thomas followed by getting a basket and a foul to pull the Titans back within 56-54 with less than 10 seconds remaining, but fouled out on the ensuing ACS inbounds pass as Trinity was trying to save time. He finished with a game-high 30 points and scored more than 1,500 in his high school career.