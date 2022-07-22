Defending champ Post 1 set to host opening games of state tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. – The goal at the start of every American Legion baseball season has really never changed, Florence coach Derick Urquhart said.

It simply comes down to playing your best baseball when the postseason begins.

Post 1 is certainly doing that. Following a somewhat rough start to the year, Urquhart’s squad finds itself riding an eight-game winning streak heading into the AL Senior Legion tournament, which begins Monday.

The week-long event opens up at home sites on both Monday and Tuesday before switching to Segra Park in Columbia for the final three days next Thursday-Saturday.

The championship game is slated for July 30 at 1 p.m. with an “if” game set to follow afterward at 4 p.m.

Florence (23-5), the defending state champ, is at home for the first two games of the tournament regardless of Monday’s outcome. Post 1 will host Chapin-Newberry Posts 193/24 at 7:30 p.m. that evening and will then host the winner/loser of the Camden Post 17 and Richland Post 215 matchup that's taking place in Columbia on Monday as well.

“We struggled at the start, figured some things out halfway through the year; things clicked and we’re playing well right now in all three facets,” Urquhart said. “We’re hitting the ball well, we’re pitching extremely well and our defense is greatly improved.”

But the tournament will be a different challenge altogether from any Post 1 has faced this season. The possibility of playing six games in six days is daunting, especially to a pitching staff that has not been able to work a great deal the last few weeks.

Florence earned a first-round bye and has only played twice since July 9.

“I’m disappointed in the state committee’s decision on how we do the playoffs,” Urquhart said. “…We will have only played 12 innings over the last 15 days, and that’s just unacceptable. We’ve got to figure some things out on how to make this a better product.

“…So I’ve got some concerns about that, as does everybody else here in the state that they’re facing some of this same adversity.”

Urquhart knows his top two starters, but after that, it’s going to be a bit of puzzle the team will have to put together as the tournament progresses, he said.

“We could pull Trey Bright out of the closer role and start him if we had to,” Urquhart said. “Probably not ideal because we like having him available every game. …But we’ve got some other guys that could start if we had to. Mac Sawyer is an option to throw. Christian Brigman has started and Collin Minshew. Both were the 1-2 guys for Latta (High School) this past year so they’ve got the capability to start.”

The possibility of using a unique bull-penning strategy is something that might be considered as well, he added.

“Then we’ve got guys like Harrison Moore who we could almost use kind of like how some of the professional teams are doing now with ‘openers,’” Urquhart said. “We have that option to use some of our relievers as an opener and go one time through the lineup and shorten the game. Then bring in someone who’s more accustomed to longer relief.”

Staying in the winner’s bracket is always a big key to going far in the state tournament, and Florence will likely have its work cut out for it against Chapin-Newberry – one of the premier programs in the state and a World Series champion in 2015.

Post 1 has not played against them since the 2017 state tournament, Urquhart said.

“They’ve got a new coaching staff and obviously new players that have come and gone,” he added. “But we know the type of program that they do have up there – very well-respected.

“…We’ve got to be ready for a really good team to come here Monday night.”