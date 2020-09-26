Defending champ Stanley among QAT leaders again

FLORENCE, S.C. — Jamie Stanley didn’t waste any time in his QAT Florence Amateur Championship defense Saturday.
The 2019 champ began his day at Traces Golf Club with what he described as a perfect second shot on the Par 5 first hole of the Meadows course.
“Perfect yardage, 7-iron; it hit about two feet from the hole and hit the pin and went in,” Stanley said of his double-eagle. “Good start.”
Despite bogeying the next hole, Stanley (-6) turned in four more birdies on the afternoon to put himself in a tie with Nicholas Beiers atop the leaderboard heading into today's final round.
“Started off good, the bogeyed the next hole and three-putted,” Stanley said. “But then after that it was pretty steady. Made some putts at times and missed some, but overall it was a pretty solid day.”
It was the back nine for Stanley that really pushed him into the top spot. He birdied his 10th hole and that seemed to kind of give him a little added momentum the rest of the round, he said.
“Just seeing the ball go in the hole was the only difference,” Stanley said. “Made a really good putt on 10, then hit it really close on 11 and made it. Just the mental approach of the game changed. I was in kind of grind mode, and then it became just kind of seeing how many I could make on the backside.”
Stanley also had a great up-and-down on the final hole to salvage par and really close out the round strong, he said.
Not far off the lead are Summerville's Chris Deering (-5) and Zachary Herold (-5). For Deering, who played college baseball at Francis Marion University, it was all about his game off the tee.
“Getting off the tee really worked today,” Deering said. “That’s where my game was good. I’d say putting was actually the lesser part of my game today. First and second shots are what really helped out the round a good bit.”
Even so, Deering didn’t make a bogey all day. He finished with three birdies and an eagle on his 16th hole.
“I missed probably five or six birdie putts on the front (nine),” he said. “…I just didn’t have any blemishes on the scorecard. Just not losing any strokes is what helped the most.”
Grainger Howle (-4) is a stroke back with Michael Rials (-3) following.
On the women's side, Catherine Shealy shot a 73 and holds a big lead over Brenna Miller (80) and Frankie Garber (81).
