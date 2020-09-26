Defending champ Stanley among QAT leaders again

FLORENCE, S.C. — Jamie Stanley didn’t waste any time in his QAT Florence Amateur Championship defense Saturday.

The 2019 champ began his day at Traces Golf Club with what he described as a perfect second shot on the Par 5 first hole of the Meadows course.

“Perfect yardage, 7-iron; it hit about two feet from the hole and hit the pin and went in,” Stanley said of his double-eagle. “Good start.”

Despite bogeying the next hole, Stanley (-6) turned in four more birdies on the afternoon to put himself in a tie with Nicholas Beiers atop the leaderboard heading into today's final round.

“Started off good, the bogeyed the next hole and three-putted,” Stanley said. “But then after that it was pretty steady. Made some putts at times and missed some, but overall it was a pretty solid day.”

It was the back nine for Stanley that really pushed him into the top spot. He birdied his 10th hole and that seemed to kind of give him a little added momentum the rest of the round, he said.