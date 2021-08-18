Defending lower state champion Lake View has plenty of new faces

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Despite all of the obstacles faced in the pandemic-shortened season of 2020, Daryl King’s Lake View team was able to achieve most of its goals.
The Wild Gators went 9-1. The only loss was to Southside Christian in the 1A state championship game at Benedict College.
It was the culmination of a very talented senior-laden team peaking at the right time, and now LVHS has to press the reset button as it enters 2021.
Fourteen of the 24 players on the roster last season were seniors, which means King and company will have to coach a much more youthful and inexperienced group this year.
“Big turnover,” King said. “We’ve only got a few kids coming back who were big parts of that team, so we’re going to be really young in a lot of places. It’s a lot of learning, and it’s a challenge, but the kids have responded pretty well so far.”
Lake View probably will have to learn and adjust on the fly in a hurry in the team wants to compete for another region championship.
“It’s a new group of kids who have to take on more responsibilities and maybe different roles than they had last year,” King said. “But we’ve got a few seniors back who have played a lot of football, and we’re looking at them to be good leaders for us.”
Offense
Perhaps the biggest losses will be felt in the backfield. Both of Lake View’s top rushers from a season ago are gone.
Ja’Correus Ford finished as one of the top running backs in all of the Pee Dee in 2020 with more than 1,200 yards rushing and double-digit touchdowns. Adarrian Dawkins had more than 500 yards and six more scores prior to the title game as well.
Lake View does return two of its more productive rushers from last season in senior running back Treyvon Bellmon and senior quarterback D.J. Bethea. Bellmon had nearly 300 yards rushing and a pair of TDs while Bethea rushed for over 200 yards and five scores.
Bethea also threw for more than 600 yards and 11 TDs, although his top two targets (Dawkins, Braxton Dimery) are gone as well.
Junior Marvin Gordon will also take over one of the running back spots, and he’ll be rushing behind an offensive line that returns two starters in senior Braylon Worley and junior Sevon Nichols.
“We’re not going to change a whole lot of anything that we’ve done before,” King said. “It’s just getting them to learn it because not many of them played last year, so it’s just a learning process and it’s going to be a battle to see who steps into fill some of those spots.”
Shaeed Dawkins and Trey Page, both upperclassmen, will step into the receiver roles.
DefenseThe Wild Gator defense was a huge part of the team’s run to the state final last season, but only three starters remain.
Hunter Norton and Raekwon McNeil are both senior linebackers and two of the top three tacklers from 2020. Norton was among the top tacklers in the Pee Dee with more than 85 while McNeil had more than 50 as well as a pair of interceptions.
Nichols returns to help anchor the defensive line as well.
“Every other position is basically up for grabs,” King said. “It’s just a matter of who’s going to work for it and who’s going to earn it.”
Special teamsShaeed Dawkins is penciled in to be one of the main kick return specialists for Lake View.
Luke King takes over the punting duties left by Dimery and Michael McDaniel, who also will probably see time along the offensive and defensive lines, is slated to be the new place-kicker.