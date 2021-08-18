Defending lower state champion Lake View has plenty of new faces

Offense

Perhaps the biggest losses will be felt in the backfield. Both of Lake View’s top rushers from a season ago are gone.

Ja’Correus Ford finished as one of the top running backs in all of the Pee Dee in 2020 with more than 1,200 yards rushing and double-digit touchdowns. Adarrian Dawkins had more than 500 yards and six more scores prior to the title game as well.

Lake View does return two of its more productive rushers from last season in senior running back Treyvon Bellmon and senior quarterback D.J. Bethea. Bellmon had nearly 300 yards rushing and a pair of TDs while Bethea rushed for over 200 yards and five scores.

Bethea also threw for more than 600 yards and 11 TDs, although his top two targets (Dawkins, Braxton Dimery) are gone as well.

Junior Marvin Gordon will also take over one of the running back spots, and he’ll be rushing behind an offensive line that returns two starters in senior Braylon Worley and junior Sevon Nichols.

“We’re not going to change a whole lot of anything that we’ve done before,” King said. “It’s just getting them to learn it because not many of them played last year, so it’s just a learning process and it’s going to be a battle to see who steps into fill some of those spots.”