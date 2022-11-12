Defense, Burroughs' 2 scores lift Johnsonville into 3rd round

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – It was, as Johnsonville coach Ken Cribb put it, a “good old-fashioned barn-burner.”

But in the end, he added, it was his undefeated Golden Flashes that were able to make the big plays when they needed.

A pair of second-half turnovers – including a key interception that set up the eventual game-winning score – paved the way for Johnsonville’s 14-7 victory over Bamberg-Ehrhardt on Saturday in the second round of the 1A state football playoffs.

The Flashes (11-0) will now host the winner of Saturday evening’s contest between Lamar and Baptist Hill at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

“Our defense played lights out – and so did Bamberg's,” Cribb said afterwards. “It was a defensive struggle…found a way to make plays in the end. Very blessed, very thankful and just so proud of these kids.”

The JHS defense did not allow an offensive touchdown in the game. Bamberg’s only score came on a 32-yard blocked punt returned for a touchdown in the third quarter that tied the game at 7-7.

That play shifted the momentum to the Red Raiders, who forced the Flashes to punt next possession before driving to the Johnsonville 27 for what looked like might be the go-ahead score.

But BEHS’ first turnover of the second half proved costly as Johnsonville was ruled to have recovered a fumble on a play that was blown dead early. A penalty was called on Bamberg, but Johnsonville declined to gain control of the ball.

“We told our kids at halftime that Bamberg’s not going to go away,” Cribb said. “They’ve got a good team and good program. We knew that they were going to come out and give us their best shot and they did. Our kids responded by not quitting.”

The Flashes could not take advantage of the good fortune, however, at least not until the second Raider miscue.

Neal Martin picked off Bamberg quarterback Chanston Crosby at the BEHS 27-yard line and returned it all the way for a score. A block in the back penalty negated the touchdown, but the Flashes still found the end zone four plays later on Daquan Burroughs’ second rushing TD of the game.

Burroughs scored JHS’ other touchdown in the first quarter from six yards out. He finished with 97 yards on 25 carries.

Burroughs’ early score was the lone tally for much of the game. Johnsonville was almost able to take advantage of Bamberg’s first turnover toward the end of the first half as Flashes quarterback Malik Shippy guided his squad down to the Bamberg 13.

But time ran out as his final pass fell incomplete. Still, he finished with 116 yards passing with 34 going to Travis Wilson and another 30 to Burroughs.

“We weren’t very good offensively, but (Bamberg) had a lot to do with that,” Cribb said. “Daquan stepped up like a senior all-star should and made plays when he had to.”

BE 0 0 7 0 – 7

J 7 0 0 7 – 14

FIRST QUARTER

J – Daquan Burroughs 6 run (Reid Baxley kick), 4:06.

THIRD QUARTER

BE – Anthony Williams 32 blocked punt return (James McIntosh kick), 6:09.

FOURTH QUARTER

J – Burroughs 7 run (Baxley kick), 7:27.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – J: Burroughs 25-97, 2 TDs

PASSING – J: Malik Shippy 8-15-116

RECEIVING – J: Travis Wilson 1-34, Burroughs 2-30, Baxley 1-20.

RECORDS: J 11-0

NEXT GAME: Johnsonville will host the Lamar/Baptist Hill winner in the third round on Friday at 7:30 p.m.