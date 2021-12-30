Defense carries Lake View to 1st Carolina Classic girls' championship

FLORENCE, S.C. – Someone told Lake View coach Larry Inman following Thursday’s 59-31 victory over West Florence that his team had just made history.
“Well I tell you what – I’m glad that we did,” Inman said. “I hope that will be a good turning point for the kids at Lake View and the Lake View community.”
Inman’s Wild Gators did in fact make the history books Thursday at South Florence High School as the first girls’ basketball champions in the 35-year history of the Pepsi Carolina Classic.
They accomplished it with a smothering, unrelenting defense as Lake View’s pressure resulted in a turnover-filled evening by the Knights.
“Defense won the game really,” said sophomore forward Gwendasia Page. “Offense kind of went with the flow off the defense. We (forced) a lot of turnovers, had a lot of blocked shots, steals, and the offense kind of came with that.”
Page finished with nine points and was huge part of the defensive effort. She wound up with double-digit rebounds and had five steals in the first half alone.
“We stress defense all the time,” Inman said. “I stress it from day one all the way from the beginning until the end. That’s what I start all my practices off with – defense.
“…Whether it’s the press, man-to-man, full-court or half-court, that’s what we stress.”
The pressure started to take its toll on West in the second quarter. With Lake View up 7-6 to start the stanza, the Wild Gators opened on a 15-2 run to blow the game open. Jaleya Ford, who had a game-high 16 points, scored seven in the second quarter as LVHS took control.
It was more of the same in the third as LVHS outscored the Knights 16-6 to take a 43-22 advantage into the final period.
Ford and Page led the charge as sophomores, but seniors Zan’Dasia McNeil, Cornelia Mace and Janiyah Waters along with juniors Tianna Hamliton, Sa’Nyah Williams and Neveah Locklear all contributed at least four points in a very balanced effort.
“They’ve played together for a while now,” Inman said of his squad. “And they play AAU ball together, so they’re around each other a lot.”
That was evident after the final horn sounded and the team celebrated on the sideline after being presented the championship trophy. Ford was named to the All-Star team and Page earned MVP honors for the tournament.
“It’s a great feeling,” Page said. “Coach L pushed me hard to get where I’m at now and I’m thankful for that. I wouldn’t have made it without my teammates and my coaches making me a better player.”
Telmya Mack finished with 10 points to lead the Knights, including a pair of 3-pointers in the second stanza that kept WFHS within striking distance for a time.
West’s Zy’Breayziah Alexander was named to the All-Star team along with Hartsville’s Kindan Dawson and Dillon’s Mariah Campbell.
The Red Foxes also earned the Tom Davidson Sportsmanship Award.
WEST FLORENCE (31)
Telmya Mack 10, Davis 7, A. Mack 4, Alexander 4, Gerrald 2, Scott 2, Gunter 2.
LAKE VIEW (59)
Jaleya Ford 16, Page 9, McNeil 8, J. Waters 6, Hamilton 6, Williams 5, Locklear 5, Mace 4.