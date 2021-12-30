Defense carries Lake View to 1st Carolina Classic girls' championship

“…Whether it’s the press, man-to-man, full-court or half-court, that’s what we stress.”

The pressure started to take its toll on West in the second quarter. With Lake View up 7-6 to start the stanza, the Wild Gators opened on a 15-2 run to blow the game open. Jaleya Ford, who had a game-high 16 points, scored seven in the second quarter as LVHS took control.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was more of the same in the third as LVHS outscored the Knights 16-6 to take a 43-22 advantage into the final period.

Ford and Page led the charge as sophomores, but seniors Zan’Dasia McNeil, Cornelia Mace and Janiyah Waters along with juniors Tianna Hamliton, Sa’Nyah Williams and Neveah Locklear all contributed at least four points in a very balanced effort.

“They’ve played together for a while now,” Inman said of his squad. “And they play AAU ball together, so they’re around each other a lot.”

That was evident after the final horn sounded and the team celebrated on the sideline after being presented the championship trophy. Ford was named to the All-Star team and Page earned MVP honors for the tournament.