Defense carries Lamar past Lake View for region crown

LAMAR, S.C. – Josh Pierce has been a part of region championship celebrations before at Lamar High School.

But Friday’s was a little more special, and not just because it was his first as the head coach.

“Getting the first one is awesome,” Pierce said. “I’ll be honest – this one is special because we’ve got a lot of good teams in this region. It’s not as simple as it used to be moving down into the lower state.

“But kids are excited and I’m excited. Great game.”

It was far from easy Friday night, but thanks to a couple of key Lake View miscues and another dominant effort by the Lamar defense, the Silver Foxes were able to hold on for a 14-7 victory at Donald R. Poole Stadium to capture the Region 6-A in their first year back in the lower state.

It was also the eighth straight region title overall for Lamar (7-3, 4-0), who is off next Friday before hosting a first-round playoff game the following week. Lake View (6-3, 2-1) hosts Hannah-Pamplico in its final game of the regular season next week.

“Feels good to win,” junior Travion McPhail said. “Good coaches and good teammates that are always on your side, and we were able to get the win tonight.”

McPhail was a key figure on both sides of the ball as was Tyler McManus. Quan Toney, who normally plays linebacker and running back, was injured in last week’s game at H-P and did not play.

That meant the brunt of the load fell to McManus and McPhail. McPhail wound up carrying the ball 23 times and McManus had 14 totes at quarterback. He also had to fill in at linebacker while McPhail roamed his usual spot in the secondary.

It was even more work than normal for the pair as McManus hurt his thumb early in the second half and the Silver Foxes essentially had no passing game to speak of for most of the final two quarters.

“We just played hard,” McPhail said. “We just wanted to finish the game (as champs).”

“We were trying to milk the clock a little bit and that bit us one time with a miscalculation,” Pierce said of the second-half strategy his team had to implement. “But the kids got the job done. They got first downs when they needed and the defense played their tail off.”

Lake View scored on its first possession with a 3-yard touchdown run by Logan Jones to go up 7-0. But the Wild Gators could not best the Silver Fox defense again, despite a couple of really good opportunities in the second half.

The first came off a high snap during a Lamar punt that gave LVHS the ball at the Silver Fox 9-yard line. But three runs by Marvin Gordon didn’t gain much ground and the fourth-down pass from Kason Herlong fell incomplete.

After getting the ball back deep inside Silver Fox territory, Lake View drove all the way to the Lamar 5, but again was kept out of the end zone when a fourth-down pass went incomplete.

The final chance might have stung the most. The Wild Gators got the ball back with 1:41 to go in the game and drove all the way down to the Lamar 6 with a first-and-goal.

But a dead ball personal foul penalty backed them up near the 20 and forced a couple of desperation throws at the end from Herlong – the last of which was intercepted in the end zone.

“We had three chances inside the 5-yard line – three different drives starting with first down and we didn’t capitalize,” LVHS coach Daryl King said. “That’s a good football team down there…very well-disciplined on the defensive side of the ball and we just couldn’t get it in.

“…There’s a bunch of plays in the course of a football game that could go one way or the other and some of them just didn’t go our way. That’s what we’ve got to come back Monday and fix.”

All of the scoring occurred in the first half. McPhail tied the game in the second quarter with an 8-yard run, and the Silver Foxes turned a late interception into a Nazir Stevenson 1-yard score just before the half for the final tally.

Gordon led all rushers with 129 yards for Lake View. McPhail had 75 and McManus added 44.

McPhail, Xavier Jackson and Gabreil McAllister all had INTs for Lamar as well.

LAMAR 14, LAKE VIEW 7

LV 7 0 0 0 – 7

LAM 0 14 0 0 – 14

FIRST QUARTER

LV – Logan Jones 3 run (Lance Jackson kick), 4:14.

SECOND QUARTER

LAM – Travion McPhail 8 run (Luke Windham kick), 10:52.

LAM – Nazir Stevenson 1 run (Windham kick), 1:04.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – LV: Marvin Gordon 25-129. LAM: McPhail 23-75, TD; Tyler McManus 13-44, Stevenson 1-1, TD.

PASSING – LV: Kason Herlong 8-19-70, 3 INT. LAM: McManus 3-12-40.

RECEIVING – LV: Trey Page 4-48. LAM: Montavis Dolford 2-24.

RECORDS: LV 6-3, 2-1. LAM 7-3, 4-0.

NEXT GAMES: Lake View hosts Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. next Friday. Lamar is on a bye and will host a first-round 1A state playoff game the following week.