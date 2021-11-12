Defense, Castorino's goal help FMU men's soccer advance to conference title match

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University might be new to Conference Carolinas, but the men’s soccer team is now one win away from capping off a near-perfect inaugural season.
Already the regular-season champs, the top-seeded Patriots faced eighth-seeded Belmont Abbey on Friday at the Florence Soccer Complex for a berth in the conference tournament title game.
FMU (12-4-2) got the winning goal from Mauricio Castorino at the 58:35 mark to oust the defending champs and set up a 1 p.m. matchup Sunday against second-seeded Chowan. The Hawks defeated Mt. Olive 1-0 in the other semifinal.
The two teams played to a 1-1 tie on Oct. 13 in the only conference game that FMU (11-0-1) has not won outright this season.
“We’re very happy … we’ve worked really hard for this game,” said Patriots coach Luis Rincon, who was named the Conference Carolinas Coach of the Year earlier in the week. “The guys executed the game plan and they believed it.”
Defense has been the calling card for Francis Marion in the three years under Rincon and Friday was no exception. The Crusaders got off just seven shots in the game and only two on target.
Both of those came in the first half but were easily brushed aside by FMU goalkeeper Noah Craig. Craig was making his first career start after coming in late for starting goalie Riccardo Rossi in the Patriots’ final regular season game against Erskine. Rossi was red-carded for a ball-handling offense and was unavailable for this game.
Even so, Craig followed up a four-save performance against Erskine with two more against Belmont Abbey. The Crusaders didn’t register a shot on goal in the second half despite trailing FMU for more than 30 minutes as the Patriots registered their ninth shutout of the season.
“We have four very good keepers – we trust each of them,” Rincon said. “(Craig) hasn’t (started), but made one in the semifinal and came home with a clean sheet.
“Overall our defense has played a great role, too.”
The Patriots were shut out in the first half as well despite putting four shots on goal. The momentum finally swung fully in their favor early in the second half when a give-and-go between Jafet Santiago and Javier Bello near midfield eventually led to Santiago crossing the ball from just outside the box on the left sideline.
Castorino received it about 17 yards out in the middle of the penalty area and connected on a shot in the upper-right side of the Belmont Abbey net.
“We knew they were going to be very good defensively,” Castorino said. “It was just a matter of trying to break them. We read them that way and it was a goal and it was a bit easier after that.”
Bello almost doubled the score at 64:06, but missed wide right. FMU finally got its second tally with 17 seconds left when Pablo Gil took advantage of and empty net and scored from 43 yards out.