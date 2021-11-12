Defense, Castorino's goal help FMU men's soccer advance to conference title match

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even so, Craig followed up a four-save performance against Erskine with two more against Belmont Abbey. The Crusaders didn’t register a shot on goal in the second half despite trailing FMU for more than 30 minutes as the Patriots registered their ninth shutout of the season.

“We have four very good keepers – we trust each of them,” Rincon said. “(Craig) hasn’t (started), but made one in the semifinal and came home with a clean sheet.

“Overall our defense has played a great role, too.”

The Patriots were shut out in the first half as well despite putting four shots on goal. The momentum finally swung fully in their favor early in the second half when a give-and-go between Jafet Santiago and Javier Bello near midfield eventually led to Santiago crossing the ball from just outside the box on the left sideline.

Castorino received it about 17 yards out in the middle of the penalty area and connected on a shot in the upper-right side of the Belmont Abbey net.

“We knew they were going to be very good defensively,” Castorino said. “It was just a matter of trying to break them. We read them that way and it was a goal and it was a bit easier after that.”