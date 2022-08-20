Defense, late FG lift West Florence past Lexington

FLORENCE, S.C. – Friday’s season opener was a bit of a mixed bag for West Florence.

But that's somewhat to be expected in the first game of the year, Jody Jenerette said.

“I told the guys, I think they want to be West Florence from November of last year,” the WFHS coach said. “We’re not. We’re still a work in progress.”

Even so, the Knights found a way to start this year out the exact same way – with a big victory over Lexington.

A late turnover by the Wildcats set up Sam Spence’s 41-yard field goal with under two minutes to go. That proved to be the difference in a back-and-forth contest as West held on for a 31-28 win.

The Knights (1-0) will travel to Lake City next Friday before returning home to host Socastee on Sept. 2.

A big key to Friday’s victory was the play of the WFHS defense in the second half. West allowed just one score over the final 24 minutes – with that coming on a long touchdown pass after a WF defensive back slipped and fell on a rainy, wet evening at Knight Stadium.

“We slipped down here…we slipped twice; that’s frustrating,” Jenerette said. “But yeah our defense once again played their tails off. And they should. Got a good crew over there. They should be playing well. We’ve just got to learn from it and keep progressing and get a little better on offense.

“We’re going to be fine.”

The Knights’ defense forced three turnovers – including two in the fourth quarter on back-to-back drives. The first came on a sack of Lexington quarterback Taiden Mines, who fumbled the ball that was then pounced on by WF’s Franklin Emerson.

Seven plays later, Spence booted what turned out to be the game-winning tally. It was a bit of redemption for the senior placekicker, who missed a field goal earlier in the game. He was injured on the play, however, and was on crutches after the game.

“Big kick by Sam,” Jenerette said. “He got rolled up on his ankle, hope he’s OK. You’ve got to go with him (in that situation). He’s the best kicker in South Carolina.

“…He really just kicked the crap out of that last one. Big-time kick by a great kid.”

Darren Lloyd all but sealed the victory on the Wildcats’ ensuing possession with an interception return to the Lexington 20. LHS got the ball back with less than 20 seconds to go, but could not muster much of anything.

Both offenses had their struggles, but big plays proved to be the difference. Trailing 7-0 in the first, West got a strong kickoff return from Lloyd that set up Kelvin Hunter’s 15-yard score moments later. Lloyd also a 1-yard TD run later in the game.

Also in the opening quarter, Deuce Hudson’s first pass of the season went for 98 yards to Bryson Graves as the Knights built a 13-7 lead.

Hudson made another splash with his legs in the third quarter – finding a seam for an 88-yard TD run that gave West a 28-21 lead at the time. He wound up throwing for 106 yards and rushing for 132, with Lloyd not far behind at 103.

The Knights also got a blocked field from Hunter and picked up a safety following a high snap on a Lexington punt.

Mines, running back Jonah Norris and receiver Kamadi Maxwell had big nights for the Wildcats. Mines threw for 245 yards and two TDs – both of which went to Maxwell, who had 203 yards receiving.

Norris scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground and finished with 117 yards.

WEST FLORENCE 31, LEXINGTON 28

L 7 14 0 7 – 28

WF 13 8 7 3 – 31

FIRST QUARTER

L – Jonah Norris 2 run (Tyler Chavis kick), 5:48.

WF – Kelvin Hunter 15 run (kick failed), 5:26.

WF – Bryson Graves 98 pass from Deuce Hudson (Sam Spence kick), 1:59.

SECOND QUARTER

WF – Safety, 5:59.

WF – Darren Lloyd 1 run (kick blocked), 4:37.

L – Kamadi Maxwell 47 pass from Taiden Mines (Chavis kick), 3:11.

L – Norris 4 run (Chavis kick), 0:28.

THIRD QUARTER

WF – Hudson 88 run (Spence kick), 8:25.

FOURTH QUARTER

L – Maxwell 77 pass from Mines (Chavis kick), 8:10.

WF – Spence 41 FG, 1:44.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – L: Norris 28-117, 2 TDs. WF: Hudson 15-132, TD; Lloyd 24-103, TD; Kelvin Hunter 2-17, TD.

PASSING – L: Mines 15-30-245, 2 TDs, 2 INTs. WF: Hudson 4-11-106, TD, INT.

RECEIVING – L: Maxwell 8-203, 2 TDs. WF: Graves 2-99, TD.

RECORDS: L 0-1. WF 1-0.

NEXT GAMES: Lexington travels to South Aiken next Friday while West Florence will be on the road at Lake City.